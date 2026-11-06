Not Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, Karan Aujla, Honey Singh; this is the first Indian artist to perform at Electric Daisy Carnival

Guru Randhawa is set to become the first India-born artist to perform on the mainstage of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) on November 7. He will join Steve Aoki to premiere the remix of his hit song Sirra, ahead of his December 12 concert in New Delhi.

Singer-songwriter and actor Guru Randhawa is set to make history by becoming the first India-born artist to perform on the mainstage of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), one of the world's biggest electronic dance music festivals. The singer will make his international festival debut on November 7, 2026, joining Grammy-nominated DJ and music producer Steve Aoki for a special performance.

The duo will also premiere the Steve Aoki remix of Guru's hit track Sirra at the festival. The collaboration brings together Punjabi pop melodies and high-energy electronic music, giving the popular track a global dance music makeover. Originally featured on Guru's album Without Prejudice, Sirra has gained significant traction across streaming platforms and social media. The song has amassed 356 million cumulative streams and 550 million collective YouTube views, according to the makers.

Guru's EDC appearance marks another milestone in his international career. Over the years, he has collaborated with several global music stars, including Pitbull on Slowly Slowly, Tito El Bambino on Mueve La Cintura, French Montana on Vibe, Jay Sean on Surma Surma, K-pop group LE SSERAFIM on BOOMPALA, The Chainsmokers on Addicted and Rick Ross on Rich Life.

Speaking about his performance, Guru said, "Representing India and our sound on the EDC mainstage is a massive honour. Steve Aoki and I have built something special with the 'Sirra' remix that completely fuses two very distinct worlds. Before our massive homecoming stadium show hits New Delhi, I can't wait to hit the EDC mainstage and unleash that 'Sirra' energy."

Steve Aoki added, "Electronic music is all about breaking boundaries and bridging cultures, so having Guru Randhawa join me on the EDC mainstage is incredible. I have some of my absolute fondest touring memories from India, and working on this 'Sirra' remix together has been an amazing experience. November 7th is going to be unforgettable."

Following his EDC appearance, Guru will return to India for his Sirra Era Live in Concert at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on December 12, 2026. The concert will mark his return to live touring after a three-year break and celebrate his 13 years in the music industry. The official Sirra remix by Steve Aoki, released through Warner Music India, is now available on major streaming platforms.

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