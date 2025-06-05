In a career spanning over a decade, she has earned the stature of one of the leading actresses, also earning an honourable National Film Award for Best Actress.

Several Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others have delivered blockbusters crossing Rs 100 crore box office collections. With Jawan and Pathaan, Deepika entered the Rs 1000 crore club, also 3 Idiots, Bajrangi Bhaijaan made Kareena Kapoor Khan part of the Rs 100 crore movie club. But who among the actresses has raked in such global box office figures as the lead actresses in such movies the maximum time, it is not Deepika, Kareena, Kangana, or Anushka, but the star kid Alia Bhatt.

Born to Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of The Year. In a career spanning over a decade, Alia has earned the stature of one of the leading actresses, also earning an honourable National Film Award for Best Actress. Though the actress has led more than 20 movies, most of them like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, 2 States, and Brahmastra: Part One, became hits. However, she managed to deliver a blockbuster with Gangubai Kathiawadi(Rs 212 crore), Raazi (Rs 196 crore), and Dear Zindagi(Rs 135 crore), emerging as the actress credited with the maximum number of Rs 100 crore hit films as lead.

After Alia Bhatt, it is Kangana Ranaut who has delivered two Rs 100 crore movies as its lead, which are Tanu Weds Manu Returns(Rs 255 crore) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Rs133 crore). Among others, Rani Mukerji, Taapsee Pannu, and Sonam Kapoor have shouldered the Rs 100 crore movie as lead in Hichki (Rs 215 crore), Pink (Rs 157 crore), and Neerja (Rs 135.52 crore) respectively at the global box office.

Coming back to Alia Bhatt, the actress is gearing up for two movies for now. One is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in which she will be seen alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor and actor Vicky Kaushal. Besides this, she has Alpha, the Yash Raj Films’ spy film in which she is going to showcase her acting skills laced with action sequences. She recently made her Cannes 2025 debut as Loreal brand ambassador. On the personal front, Alia, married to Ranbir Kapoor, has a daughter Raha Kapoor.