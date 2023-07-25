Not Deepika, Alia, Nayanthara; this actress received maximum votes to become most popular female star in June 2023

Kajal Aggarwal, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, and Rashmika Mandanna also feature in the list of most popular female stars across India.

With the crossover of talent across several film industries in the country, the popularity of film stars, male or female, has increased exponentially among moviegoers. Recently, a media consulting firm Ormax India released a list of the most popular female stars in the country for the month of 2023 and surprisingly, it wasn't topped by a Bollywood actress. These lists are prepared through primary research among the audiences through a questionnaire.

The Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna, who made her Bollywood debut with the emotional drama Goodbye last year, takes the tenth spot in the list. Keerthy Suresh, who will reportedly make her Bollywood debut next year with Varun Dhawan in the Hindi remake of Atlee's action-thriller Theri, is the ninth most popular female star in June last month. Kiara Advani, whose next film is the much-awaited Telugu political thriller Game Changer headlined by Ram Charan, takes the eighth spot on the list.

Katrina Kaif, who will make her Tamil debut in Sriram Raghavan's suspense drama Merry Christmas later this year in December, takes the seventh place in the list. Trisha, who enjoyed the pan-India success with Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan films, was voted as the sixth most popular female star last month by the audiences. Kajal Aggarwal, whose list of Bollywood films includes Singham and Special 26, takes the fifth spot on the list.

Called the Lady Superstar for her immense success in the South film industries, Nayanthara will make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan and she is the fourth most popular female star on the list for June 2023. Deepika Padukone, who is set to make her Telugu debut in the mega-budget science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Kamal Haasan, takes third place. Alia Bhatt, whose debut Telugu film RRR was a pan-India blockbuster success, is the second most popular female star.

And now coming to the actress who has received the maximum votes to become the most popular female star in June 2023, she is none other than Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Super Deluxe actress impressed the Hindi audiences with her exceptional act as the antagonist Raji in the spy thriller OTT series The Family Man and also made the entire nation groove to Oo Antava in the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa. Samantha has recently taken a short break from acting to focus on her health.



