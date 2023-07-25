Headlines

Anupam Kher hits back at Swastika Mukherjee for criticising his Rabindranath Tagore look: 'I didn’t even know her name'

Not Deepika, Alia, Nayanthara; this actress received maximum votes to become most popular female star in June 2023

How Sara Ali Khan found inner harmony and ‘peace’ in Kashmir! Check out her heartwarming post

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

Elon Musk’s plan for Rs 20 lakh EV for India inches closer, Tesla executive likely to hold talks

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anupam Kher hits back at Swastika Mukherjee for criticising his Rabindranath Tagore look: 'I didn’t even know her name'

IIFM 2023: Victoria Government will honour Kartik Aaryan as the Rising Global Superstar at Melbourne

Not Deepika, Alia, Nayanthara; this actress received maximum votes to become most popular female star in June 2023

10 glamorous pics of Swiss football star Alisha Lehmann

10 Top largest forests in the world

9 superfoods women must include in daily diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

IIFM 2023: Victoria Government will honour Kartik Aaryan as the Rising Global Superstar at Melbourne

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

Anupam Kher hits back at Swastika Mukherjee for criticising his Rabindranath Tagore look: 'I didn’t even know her name'

Not Deepika, Alia, Nayanthara; this actress received maximum votes to become most popular female star in June 2023

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Not Deepika, Alia, Nayanthara; this actress received maximum votes to become most popular female star in June 2023

Kajal Aggarwal, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, and Rashmika Mandanna also feature in the list of most popular female stars across India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

With the crossover of talent across several film industries in the country, the popularity of film stars, male or female, has increased exponentially among moviegoers. Recently, a media consulting firm Ormax India released a list of the most popular female stars in the country for the month of 2023 and surprisingly, it wasn't topped by a Bollywood actress. These lists are prepared through primary research among the audiences through a questionnaire.

The Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna, who made her Bollywood debut with the emotional drama Goodbye last year, takes the tenth spot in the list. Keerthy Suresh, who will reportedly make her Bollywood debut next year with Varun Dhawan in the Hindi remake of Atlee's action-thriller Theri, is the ninth most popular female star in June last month. Kiara Advani, whose next film is the much-awaited Telugu political thriller Game Changer headlined by Ram Charan, takes the eighth spot on the list. 

Katrina Kaif, who will make her Tamil debut in Sriram Raghavan's suspense drama Merry Christmas later this year in December, takes the seventh place in the list. Trisha, who enjoyed the pan-India success with Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan films, was voted as the sixth most popular female star last month by the audiences. Kajal Aggarwal, whose list of Bollywood films includes Singham and Special 26, takes the fifth spot on the list.

Called the Lady Superstar for her immense success in the South film industries, Nayanthara will make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan and she is the fourth most popular female star on the list for June 2023. Deepika Padukone, who is set to make her Telugu debut in the mega-budget science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Kamal Haasan, takes third place. Alia Bhatt, whose debut Telugu film RRR was a pan-India blockbuster success, is the second most popular female star.

And now coming to the actress who has received the maximum votes to become the most popular female star in June 2023, she is none other than Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Super Deluxe actress impressed the Hindi audiences with her exceptional act as the antagonist Raji in the spy thriller OTT series The Family Man and also made the entire nation groove to Oo Antava in the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa. Samantha has recently taken a short break from acting to focus on her health.
 

READ | This OTT show beat Dahaad, Bigg Boss OTT 2, Asur 2 to become most-watched Hindi web series in first half of 2023

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet the man who heads Rs 73,090 crore company, son of India's second-richest mining billionaire

Amid dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal says 'I want to stay single'

Twitter makeover: Elon Musk reveals new name for micro-blogging site

Neeraj Chopra’s exclusive Mahindra XUV gets new Rs 90 lakh partner, check Olympic champion's car collection

This CA is one of Ratan Tata’s most loyal employees, now CEO of Tata’s Rs 8,330 crore firm; his salary is…

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE