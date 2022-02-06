'Not begging for work': Sonu Nigam on why he decided to sing for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Singer Sonu Nigam has given multiple back-to-back chartbusters in the 90s and 2000s. He is among the celebrated singers. However, in past few years, the singer has not been active in Bollywood, and he hasn't sung any song for a long time. Now, the singer is coming back with his vocals for Aamir Khan's upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha.'

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sonu revealed the reason behind his absence. The 'Agneepath' singer added that he refuses to be part of the audition, where singers record a song and send it to the producer for their final call. For him, this process is similar to swayamwar.

The singer even revealed that he can't go and beg for work. He added that although his fans have questioned his absence, they would be proud to know his reason behind it. Nigam said that his fans will be disappointed when they will get to know that he's actually begging for songs. The admires will think that he might keep a high-end attitude, but in reality, he's acting like a beggar. He further asserted that he never go and ask for work.

Sonu will now return to singing with Aamir Khan's upcoming film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' He revealed that music director Pritam approached him for the song, as Aamir wanted him to sing the song. He had a virtual call with Pritam, and the latter disclosed that Khan wants him for the song. Sonu has even spoken to the actor about the same through virtuall call.

Pritam and Sonu Nigam were not in cordial terms after the music director replaced his version of 'Subhanallah' from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' with Sreeram Chandra's version. However, this time, Pritam approached him with the utmost respect and confirmed to him that no one else will sing it apart from him.