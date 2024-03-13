Not Badshah, Arijit Singh, Guru Randhawa, Diljit Dosanjh; Ed Sheeran wants to collaborate with this Indian musician

Read on to know which Indian musician has impressed the global pop star Ed Sheeran the most. The Shape of You singer will perform in Mumbai on March 16.

The global pop star Ed Sheeran is currently in India for his +–=÷× Tour (Mathematics) tour, in which he will perform on March 16 at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai. This is Sheeran's third concert in India as he has previously performed in the Maharashtrian capital in 2015 and 2017.

Ahead of his upcoming concert, the Shape of You singer opening up about his musical aspirations and his interest in collaborating with Indian artists. It isn't Badshah or Arijit Singh or Guru Randhawa or Diljit Dosanjh that Ed Sheeran wants to collaborate, the Perfect singer is impressed by King, whose real name is Arpan Kumar Chandel.

Speaking to a leading entertainment portal, Ed Sheeran showered praise on King and expressed his thoughts on collaborating with him. He said, "It would be King. He has been making waves lately, and he is a very good artist." King is hailed as one of India’s biggest and most loved new age music artistes.

King has previously collaborated with various international artists, including Priyanka Chopra's husband and American pop singer Nick Jonas for Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife), Tanzanian artist Rayvanny, American singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, and rapper Gucci Mane for the New Life album.

READ | Meet actor, whose Bollywood debut was massive flop, then gave seven Rs 100-crore films

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.