Not Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, this is India’s richest male singer, has a net worth of Rs..., name is..

AR Rehman's genius in music is globally appealing and his journey from helping his father in music studios to becoming a music maestro is more than inspirational. He has made his mark in India and in West making him the most popular artist.

The Indian music industry, particularly the Bollywood music industry is dominated by known singers and music composers like Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Pritam, Ankit Tiwari and others. However, when it comes to true musical art the name of one singer, music composer and director comes to mind, it is AR Rehman. The musical genius combines technical brilliance with depth and traditions across the world. This makes his music globally appealing. His works in Hollywood is a sign that India’s traditions and cultures have a great influence in the West.

AR Rehman’s musical legacy has made him the richest male singer in India. The 57-year-old music legend boasts a whopping net worth of Rs 1,728 crore. According to CNBC TV18, Rehman charges a staggering Rs 3 crore for a single song as he is the highest-paid singer in India.

Who is AR Rehman?

AR Rehman was born as AS Dileep Kumar on 6th, January, 1967 in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai. From a very small age Rehman got involved in music as he helped his father RK Shekhar who was a composer and music conductor for Malayalam and Tamil movies. His family background was musical which introduced him to nuances of music like melodies, tones, even instruments like keyboards as he was fully exposed to the world of music.

But he faced tragedy at a young age when his father passed away due to cancer. He had to take up the responsibility of his family and so he started working and missing out on classes. Seven years later Dileep met a Sufi who was treating Dileep’s father, and he then decided to convert to Islam and changed his name from Dileep Kumar to AR Rahman. He continued to work as a session musician, playing the keyboard and the synthesiser for an all-instruments band, Roots.

Meanwhile, Chennai-based rock group Nemesis Avenue approached him, and Rehman started playing the guitar and piano too. He has assisted many notable composers. Rehman earned a scholarship to study at Trinity College London, where he studied music at the prestigious Trinity College of Music, and earned a degree in Western classical music. Here, his earlier experience of Indian and rock music along with the training in western classical music, made him combine these musical forms and made him a music maestro.

What is the net worth of Arijit Singh and other singers?

Arijit Singh, the most famous contemporary singer in Bollywood, has an estimated net worth of Rs 414 crore. Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s net worth is Rs 172 crore. Rappers Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah boast an estimated net worth of Rs Rs 205 crore and Rs 124 crore, respectively.