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Punjab to witness blackout mock drills on April 24; Know why

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Not Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Bhardwaj, Zoya Akhtar; this Indian filmmaker to serve jury president at Cannes Critics Week

This Indian filmmaker to serve jury president at Cannes Critics Week

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Not Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Bhardwaj, Zoya Akhtar; this Indian filmmaker to serve jury president at Cannes Critics Week

At the 65th Cannes Critics Week, Payal Kapadia will lead a panel of international jury members, including Quebecois actor Théodore Pellerin, singer-songwriter Oklou, Ghanaian-British producer Ama Ampadu, and journalist and director of the Bangkok World Film Festival Donsaron Kovitvanitcha.

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Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 10:06 PM IST

Not Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Bhardwaj, Zoya Akhtar; this Indian filmmaker to serve jury president at Cannes Critics Week
Payal Kapadia
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All We Imagine As Light director Payal Kapadia will be the president of the jury for the 65th Cannes Critics Week, which runs parallel to the main festival and nurtures emerging voices in cinema. Kapadia, who became the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024, will lead a panel of international jury members, including Quebecois actor Théodore Pellerin, singer-songwriter Oklou, Ghanaian-British producer Ama Ampadu, and journalist and director of the Bangkok World Film Festival Donsaron Kovitvanitcha. 

The festival sidebar, known as 'Semaine de la critique', is organised by the French Syndicate of Cinema Critics. The 65th edition will run from May 13 to 21. "At a time where independent cinema is being eroded in every country, supporting the first works of filmmakers is almost a resistance to the market forces. Film criticism is one of the key components of the independent and art house film ecosystem. The first films are often freer, more daring and fearless, having an individual voice and to champion those is absolutely essential. First films are also fragile and to be nurtured in a section like Critics Week, helps them blossom amongst already established filmmaker's work," Kapadia said in a statement. 

Kapadia studied at the Film & Television Institute of India, Pune. Her short films Afternoon Clouds and And What is the Summer Saying were selected at the Cinéfondation and the Berlinale. Her first feature documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing was selected at the Directors' Fortnight at Cannes in 2021 and won L’Oeil d’Or for Best Documentary. All We Imagine As Light, which documented the lives of two working women's lives in Mumbai, shot Kapadia among the most promising filmmakers across the world with its win at the Cannes Film Festival. 

Payal Kapadia will present La Semaine de la Critique Ami Paris Grand Prize for Best Feature Film, the Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award for Best Actor or Actress, and the Sony Discovery Prize for Best Short Film. The Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 12 to May 23.

READ | Kamal Haasan takes a sly dig at Vijay ahead of Tamil Nadu elections 2026: 'Never took advantage of MGR, Sivaji Ganesan'

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Punjab to witness blackout mock drills on April 24; Know why
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Not Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Bhardwaj, Zoya Akhtar; this Indian filmmaker to serve jury president at Cannes Critics Week
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