Not an Indian cricketer, 'Baahubali' fame Anushka Shetty to marry 'Judgemental Hai Kya' director?

Speculations about South beauty Anushka Shetty's dating life seem to be never-ending. After several reports of the actress dating an Indian cricketer and her denying the claims, new rumours claim that the Nishabdham actor and Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgemental Hai Kya director Prakash Kovelamudi are all to be married by the end of this year.

Both Anushka and Prakash have been reported to be seeing each other for quite some time and according to Pinkvilla, Anushka is set to tie the knot with veteran director K Raghavendra Rao’s son Prakash. The stars have not commented on the news as yet.

For the uninformed, Prakash made his directorial debut with 2004 Telugu children’s film Bommalata. He also collaborated with Anushka for his 2015 Telugu-Tamil comedy Size Zero. Prakash was married to popular Bollywood writer Kanika Dhillon, who recently confirmed that they got separated two years ago.

On the other hand, on the work front, Anushka is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming bilingual thriller Nishabdam, which also stars R Madhavan, Anjali, and Shalini Pandey and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in crucial roles. The film will see Anushka essaying the role of a deaf and mute character while Madhavan will play her husband in the film.

Reports state that the film which is originally shot in Tamil and Telugu will also English, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film has been titled Silence in English and Hindi. Apart from this, Anushka may soon join hands with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.