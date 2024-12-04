Before Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu was approached to play Pushpa Raj in Pushpa The Rise. Read on to know why he left the blockbuster movie.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to break box office records on its opening day on December 5. The highly-anticiapted sequel will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from the pan-India action drama Pushpa The Rise: Part 1.

Allu Arjun gave an excellent performance as a small goon Pushpa Raj, who becomes the head of the smuggling syndicate. He even went on to win the National Film Award for Best Actor for his role. However, you will be shocked to know that Sukumar's first choice to play Pushpa Raj was the superstar Mahesh Babu.

However, some creative differences arose between Sukumar and Mahesh Babu, and the actor left the project. The filmmaker shared why Mahesh Babu left the film while promoting Pushpa The Rise when he stated, "The story I narrated to Mahesh Babu was also based on red sander smuggling, but that was a while ago. Once I came out of the project, I wrote a different story. I wanted the character attitude. And with Mahesh Babu, I couldn’t make him cool. He is very fair. So, the backdrop was the same, but the story is different."

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most expensive Indian films with the reported budget of Rs 500 crore. With the advance bookings itself, the sequel has grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide and could become the biggest opener in the history of Indian cinema.

