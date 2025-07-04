Not Aishwarya Rai or Madhuri Dixit, most beautiful Bollywood actress named by superstars Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn is...

With her talent and charisma, she has become an iconic figure, leaving a profound impact on the film industry. Her timeless appeal continues to inspire new generations of fans and actors alike.

Indian cinema has numerous talented actresses who have charmed audiences with their beauty. Yesteryear actresses like Meena Kumari, Vyjayanthimala, Waheeda Rehman, Mumtaz, Mala Sinha, Nargis Dutt, Rekha, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, among others, have all reigned in the hearts of fans for decades. However, one actress stands out from them, as she is often cited as the most beautiful by many men in the industry, including Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Bobby Deol. With her talent and charisma, she has become an iconic figure, leaving a profound impact on the film industry. Her timeless appeal continues to inspire new generations of fans and actors alike. We are talking about none other than Madhubala.



Madhubala, the most beautiful actress, as per Dharmendra, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn

Madhubala’s beauty remains unmatched, and she continues to be celebrated as one of Bollywood’s greatest beauties. Though she is no longer alive, however, her exceptional beauty is etched in everyone’s eyes. Born om 1933, the actress had a short life and passed away at the age of just 36. Known for her role as Anarkali in the iconic film, Mughal-e-Azam, her professional career was remarkable, but her personal life was marred by ups and downs. In her film career, she dominated Indian cinema in the 1940s and 1950s era, starring in over 70 films. Her notable films are Neel Kamal, Mahal, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Howrah Bridge and Kaala Pani, to name a few. With her versatility, range, and on-screen presence, she earned her widespread recognition and critical acclaim, solidifying her status as one of Indian cinema's legends.



Madhubala's personal life



While Madhubala enjoyed professional triumphs, she also faced personal struggles. She was in love with her Mughal-e-Azam co-star Dilip Kumar, but their romance was thwarted by family opposition. She later married Kishore Kumar, yet her love for Dilip didn't diminish even after marriage. Soon, she struggled with health issues and depression, ultimately passing away at 36 due to a heart condition. Her last film, Jwala, was released in 1971, two years after her death. Her legacy endures through her timeless films and her exceptional beauty.