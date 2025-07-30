Twitter
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Not Aamir Khan, but THIS filmmaker to make film on Raja Raghuvanshi's honeymoon murder in Shillong: 'We want to...'

Raja Raghuvanshi had travelled to Meghalaya with his wife Sonam in May. Days after he went missing, his mutilated body was found on June 2 in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) in East Khasi Hills district.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 01:44 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: Instagram

Family members of Indore-based transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, murdered during his honeymoon trip to Meghalaya, have consented to a film on the crime, which caused ripples following the arrest of his wife Sonam and her suspected lover.

The film, being directed by SP Nimbawat, is tentatively titled "Honeymoon in Shillong". "We gave our consent for the upcoming film on the murder case. We believe that if we do not bring the story of my brother's murder on the big screen, people will not be able to know who was right and who was wrong?"

Raghuvanshi's elder brother, Sachin, told reporters, Another brother, Vipin, said they want to present the correct image of Meghalaya through the film. Mr Nimbawat said Raja Raghuvanshi faced a big betrayal after his marriage.

"Through our film, we want to give a message to the public that such incidents of betrayal should be stopped," he said. Without revealing the names of actors, Mr Nimbawat said the script of the film is ready. "80 per cent of its shooting will be done in Indore and the remaining 20 per cent in different areas of Meghalaya," he added.

Raja Raghuvanshi had travelled to Meghalaya with his wife Sonam in May. Days after he went missing, his mutilated body was found on June 2 in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) in East Khasi Hills district.

Police arrested eight people, including Raja's wife Sonam, and her suspected lover, Raj Kushwaha.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

