Not 50 crore, 100 crore, Thalapathy Vijay's fees for Jana Nayagan will blow your mind, he beats Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Salman Khan, by charging...

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan is the final film of Tamil superstar, and he has made sure to push the limits, becoming the highest-paid actor in India.

Thalapathy Vijay will return to the big screen for one last time, with his final film, Jana Nayagan. The political action thriller will mark Vijay's final on-screen appearance as he announced retirement from acting to focus on politics and serving his people. In a true sense, he has started walking the path of Jana Nayagan (People's leader). As Jana Nayagan bids farewell to the Tamil superstar, he has made sure to hit the jackpot with his final film. Going by the reports, Vijay has charged a bomb for this film, beating even the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, and Salman Khan.

The budget of Jana Nayagan is...

As per a tweet of 'Movie Tamil' on X (formerly Twitter), the budget of Jana Nayagan is Rs 380 crore, which makes it one of the costliest films produced in Tamil cinema. Reportedly that director H. Vinoth earned Rs 25 crore and music director Anirudh Ravichander received Rs 13 crore for their work on the film.

The acting fees of Thalapathy Vijay for Jana Nayagan are....

When it comes to the star cast fees, Thalapathy Vijay, reportedly, took home a whopping salary of Rs 220 crore, becoming the highest paid actor in the film, and in recent times. Other than Vijay, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde were reportedly paid only Rs 3 crore each. With Jana Nayagan, Vijay surpassed his previous earnings from GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). As per the reports, for GOAT, he earned Rs 200 crore. In 2023, Vijay charged Rs 110-125 crore for Varisu and Rs 120 crore for Leo.

How Thalapathy Vijay beats Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Prabhas

When it comes to comparison, the highest salary drawn by Shah Rukh Khan was Rs 200 crore for Jawan, excluding profit sharing. Similarly, Prabhas reportedly charged Rs 160-200 crore for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. Speaking about Salman Khan, the actor charged Rs 120 crore for Sikandar. By this measure, Vijay has beaten the biggest of Indian superstars by a huge margin.