Nora Fatehi teases Bengali anthem after announcing international Punjabi anthem with Honey Singh

Building Systems Where Knowledge Never Dies
Captain Temba Bavuma ruled out of South Africa's Test series vs Pakistan due to..., THIS star player to lead in his absence, he is...
IB ACIO Exam 2025 Answer Key released at mha.gov.in, get direct link HERE
Actress Mallika Sherawat credits THIS yoga for her fit body, says, 'No fad diets, no quick fixes...'
OpenAI's Sam Altman sounds alarm on jobs most at risk from AI: 'I’m confident that a lot of...'
Sharad Navratri 2025: Are Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami falling on same day?
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Where top AIs ChatGPT-5, Gemini, and GROK See LILPEPE by 2030
New Wave of Defence Self-Reliance: Empowerment of Atmanirbhar Bharat by private players
How to get Thar on rent in Goa?
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA will reach USD 2 in 2026, but not before THIS coin under USD 0.0024
ENTERTAINMENT
After announcing her upcoming international Punjabi anthem with Honey Singh, Nora Fatehi teased fans with the possibility of singing in Bengali, hinting at another exciting multilingual musical venture.
Recently, global star Nora Fatehi announced her explosive international Punjabi anthem with Honey Singh, I’m So Rich, a track already touted as the next global party sensation. But even before the anthem drops, Nora has sparked fresh excitement with her latest banter with musician Sanjoy, where she teased the idea of singing in Bengali.
In the playful exchange, Sanjoy suggested she try a Bengali chorus. Nora, who has already performed in Arabic, Swahili, and Punjabi, admitted that Bengali feels 'beautiful but intimidating.' 'What if I sound silly?' she asked. To which Sanjoy reassured, 'You won’t. We’re going to celebrate it.'
The moment quickly turned into a lighthearted commitment, with Nora exclaiming, 'Guys, I don’t know what this man’s got me doing… we’re doing a song in Bengali. Pray for me!' Sanjoy even threw in a potential hook line: “Ki maya, Lagaiso.'
If this experiment comes alive, Bengali fans could soon see Nora lend her voice to a chorus in their own language, further cementing her position as a truly multilingual global artist. 'It’s not just about being global, it’s about celebrating every culture authentically,' Nora shared.
Meanwhile, beyond her musical experiments, Nora Fatehi continues to expand her big-screen presence, headlining Kanchana 4 and gearing up for a slate of diverse projects. Whether it’s music or movies, the global star’s rise shows no signs of slowing.