Building Systems Where Knowledge Never Dies

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Nora Fatehi teases Bengali anthem after announcing international Punjabi anthem with Honey Singh

After announcing her upcoming international Punjabi anthem with Honey Singh, Nora Fatehi teased fans with the possibility of singing in Bengali, hinting at another exciting multilingual musical venture.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 02:13 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Recently, global star Nora Fatehi announced her explosive international Punjabi anthem with Honey Singh, I’m So Rich, a track already touted as the next global party sensation. But even before the anthem drops, Nora has sparked fresh excitement with her latest banter with musician Sanjoy, where she teased the idea of singing in Bengali.

In the playful exchange, Sanjoy suggested she try a Bengali chorus. Nora, who has already performed in Arabic, Swahili, and Punjabi, admitted that Bengali feels 'beautiful but intimidating.' 'What if I sound silly?' she asked. To which Sanjoy reassured, 'You won’t. We’re going to celebrate it.'

The moment quickly turned into a lighthearted commitment, with Nora exclaiming, 'Guys, I don’t know what this man’s got me doing… we’re doing a song in Bengali. Pray for me!' Sanjoy even threw in a potential hook line: “Ki maya, Lagaiso.'

If this experiment comes alive, Bengali fans could soon see Nora lend her voice to a chorus in their own language, further cementing her position as a truly multilingual global artist. 'It’s not just about being global, it’s about celebrating every culture authentically,' Nora shared.

Meanwhile, beyond her musical experiments, Nora Fatehi continues to expand her big-screen presence, headlining Kanchana 4 and gearing up for a slate of diverse projects. Whether it’s music or movies, the global star’s rise shows no signs of slowing.

