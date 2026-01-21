Nora Fatehi slams chaotic AFCON final, backs Morocco, calls out ‘unethical, diabolical’ behaviour

Indian Air Force microlight aircraft crashes into pond in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, watch here
"DNA Exclusive with Hrishikesh Birodkar: The Indian Behind Global Supercar Art"
Amid AR Rahman gets flacked, his son Ameen calls him 'legend for life': 'You can take away my house'
India takes strict measure in Bangladesh than Pakistan for diplomats, classifies posting as ‘non-family', asked spouses, children to return, here's why
Russia issues bold claim on Greenland amid US President Donald Trump's invasion threat, says, 'not natural part of Denmark'
T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh's Hindu captain Litton Das breaks silence on BCB-ICC standoff, says, 'India not safe for me'
Jackie Shroff celebrates Dhurandhar's blockbuster success: 'Nothing beats thrill of big screen'
Lord’s Mark to Illuminate Accident-Prone Highways with World-First Data-Driven Solar Design.
Pakistan shamed again! Defence Minister Khwaja Asif inaugurates 'fake' Pizza Hut outlet, internet mocks, Watch here
Delhi-NCR's air quality improves to 'very poor' category, GRAP-4 restricts revoked; Check area-wise pollution level
ENTERTAINMENT
Nora Fatehi condemned the chaotic ending of the AFCON final, praised Morocco for handling the situation with dignity and spoke out on Instagram about fairness, sportsmanship and ethical behaviour in football.
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final ended in chaos, and Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi reacted very firmly, supporting Morocco and condemning the behaviour she saw at the match.
The last match, taking place in Rabat, Morocco, between Morocco and Senegal, was marred by confusion and conflict. Unsettled situations on the pitch and delayed referee calls stirred discontent among the players, supporters and referees. What was supposed to be a grand football festival turned out to be a globally discussed issue because of the tumultuous events that eclipsed the match.
Nora Fatehi, the one with Moroccan heritage, posted her reflections on Instagram. She stated that she needed some time to digest the incidents and referred to the conduct she witnessed as 'most unethical, disappointing and diabolical.' The actress was upset about the way the finale turned out, but at the same time, she praised the bravery and nobleness of Morocco in the midst of the strained times.
The actress was very kind to Morocco's team and people, describing the nation as classy, proud and hospitable all the way through the tournament. Besides, she revealed that seeing her native country reach AFCON was hard, but also a strong personal bond with Morocco. Nora further remarked that Morocco dealt with the issue with grace, even in the difficult circumstances and asked her followers for their continued support.
Also read: Jackie Shroff celebrates Dhurandhar's blockbuster success: 'Nothing beats thrill of big screen'
The finale drew not only the attention of fans but also that of global football governing bodies, who denounced certain actions that were seen during the match. Nora's remarks brought the viewpoint of a star in the entertainment industry to the already heated debate and made it clear that the celebrities were trying to express their opinions about the significant sports events through the use of their power. Her message connected with a lot of fans on social media, which led to the emergence of talks about sportsmanship, respect and the proper handling of high-tension matches in the future. In her statement, Nona Fatehi made it clear that even the celebrities are very passionate about the moral aspect and fair play in international sports.