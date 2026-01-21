Nora Fatehi slams chaotic AFCON final, backs Morocco, calls out ‘unethical, diabolical’ behaviour

Nora Fatehi condemned the chaotic ending of the AFCON final, praised Morocco for handling the situation with dignity and spoke out on Instagram about fairness, sportsmanship and ethical behaviour in football.

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final ended in chaos, and Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi reacted very firmly, supporting Morocco and condemning the behaviour she saw at the match.

Chaos at the AFCON final:

The last match, taking place in Rabat, Morocco, between Morocco and Senegal, was marred by confusion and conflict. Unsettled situations on the pitch and delayed referee calls stirred discontent among the players, supporters and referees. What was supposed to be a grand football festival turned out to be a globally discussed issue because of the tumultuous events that eclipsed the match.

Nora’s response:

Nora Fatehi, the one with Moroccan heritage, posted her reflections on Instagram. She stated that she needed some time to digest the incidents and referred to the conduct she witnessed as 'most unethical, disappointing and diabolical.' The actress was upset about the way the finale turned out, but at the same time, she praised the bravery and nobleness of Morocco in the midst of the strained times.

Backing Morocco:

The actress was very kind to Morocco's team and people, describing the nation as classy, proud and hospitable all the way through the tournament. Besides, she revealed that seeing her native country reach AFCON was hard, but also a strong personal bond with Morocco. Nora further remarked that Morocco dealt with the issue with grace, even in the difficult circumstances and asked her followers for their continued support.

Wider reactions:

The finale drew not only the attention of fans but also that of global football governing bodies, who denounced certain actions that were seen during the match. Nora's remarks brought the viewpoint of a star in the entertainment industry to the already heated debate and made it clear that the celebrities were trying to express their opinions about the significant sports events through the use of their power. Her message connected with a lot of fans on social media, which led to the emergence of talks about sportsmanship, respect and the proper handling of high-tension matches in the future. In her statement, Nona Fatehi made it clear that even the celebrities are very passionate about the moral aspect and fair play in international sports.