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Nora Fatehi’s latest song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' slammed for vulgarity; Armaan Malik labels it ‘a new low'

Nora Fatehi’s song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke featuring Sanjay Dutt faced backlash for vulgar lyrics and suggestive dance moves, but continues trending online as part of the film KD: The Devil’s promotions.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 16, 2026, 07:47 PM IST

Nora Fatehi’s latest song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' slammed for vulgarity; Armaan Malik labels it ‘a new low'
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Nora Fatehi’s latest song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, featuring her and Sanjay Dutt, has caused a stir among audiences after its release. While many praised Nora’s energetic dance and screen presence, the song faced criticism for its vulgar lyrics and suggestive dance moves. Social media users pointed out that the lyrics contained double meanings, which some felt were inappropriate for a mainstream film song.

Criticism from fans and celebrities:

The backlash against the song extended beyond its dedicated fanbase. Multiple viewers and well-known personalities, including Armaan Malik, expressed their dissatisfaction, with Malik calling it 'a new low' in recent Bollywood music. Many considered the track one of the worst examples of current musical trends. The audience questioned the approval process for the lyrics and debated whether the dance performances had crossed an inappropriate level of decency. However, a section of viewers praised Nora Fatehi’s performance, applauding her energetic dance moves and strong screen presence.

The song and its visuals:

In the music video, Nora performs on stage at a bar which contains many people and she executes her dance routines. The visuals showcase her powerful dance movements, which, together with the lyrics, created the controversial element. Some people believed the song contained excessive sexual content, but others defended it as a commercial music number which existed for entertainment purposes and to reach a wide audience.

Also read: Oscar winners 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Paul Thomas Anderson shine at 98th Academy Awards

Trending despite backlash:

People keep watching Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke despite the negative feedback, which has made it an online sensation with millions of views on YouTube and other streaming platforms. The song serves as a promotional element for the upcoming film KD The Devil, which will premiere later this year. The audience is currently monitoring the box office success of both the movie and its musical components.

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