Nora Fatehi responds to rumours of affair with Bhushan Kumar, shares savage reply: ‘Wow’ and laughing emoji

Nora Fatehi dismissed rumours of an affair with T-Series head Bhushan Kumar with a humorous 'wow' and laughing emoji, showing she isn’t bothered by gossip and continues to focus on her career.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 02:24 PM IST

Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi recently reacted to rumours about her having a romantic relationship with Bhushan Kumar, the head of music label T-Series. For a long time, these rumours have been around, but they came back into the spotlight not long ago, with a five-year-old Reddit post, which had a comeback through TikTok. A user in the post alleged that Nora was able to buy luxury items such as bags, clothes and cars due to her presumed relationship with Bhushan Kumar. Moreover, the post hinted he was the one behind her extravagant living and career.

Nora happened to see the TikTok video that had posted the screenshot of the old Reddit gossip. Instead of letting it go, she reacted with a very brief 'wow' and a laughing emoji, which was a hint of her funny side. Her answer was considered by many as a good laugh and a smart move that absolutely cut off the rumours with no intention of seriously addressing them. The fans loved her playful reply and pointed out that it revealed her confidence and that she was not irritated at all by the unfounded chit-chat.

Fans react to the rumours:

Numerous followers complimented Nora on her clever and composed response, claiming it was an adult manner to cope with superfluous interest. Yet, a few voices questioned the necessity of her replying at all, trusting that any reaction could still spotlight the gossip more than before. The netizens had a discussion and thus came to a consensus that Nora dealt with the situation in an elegant way most of the time.

Also read: Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan steals spotlight at Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, fans call him 'world's biggest superstar'

Focus on career and professional life:

The association of celebrities with influential figures in the industry is quite frequent in Bollywood. Sometimes, even very old posts and statements are brought up again on sites such as Reddit, TikTok, and Instagram, and these resurface discussions. In this instance, Nora indicated that her choice of response would be through laughing rather than serious comments. She still concentrates on her career, dance, and upcoming projects.

At this point, neither Nora Fatehi nor Bhushan Kumar has made any public statements regarding their relationship that would either confirm or deny professional ties. Nora's reaction indicates that she is able to confront gossip humorously while simultaneously being focused on her career and personal life. Her supporters are still there for her and also take pleasure in her work, ignoring the rumours.

