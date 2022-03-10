Nora Fatehi opens up about performing after Covid recovery

Nora Fatehi dazzled Dubai EXPO 2022 with her charm, and yet again, won masses for her seamless moves. This performance is more special for the 'Dilbar' girl as she performed after recovering from Covid. Nora recently recovered from the virus and confessed the fact that Covid has taken a toll on her health. "I'm just so grateful for everything, I recovered from COVID just recently so I hadn't danced, hadn't done anything physical since I've gotten sick. It had really taken a toll on my body, on my bones, and my stamina." "I really started appreciating my health and the opportunities I'm getting," Nora said.

The model-actress hail from Canada and she won over the nation with her talent showcased brilliantly in songs like 'Kamariya,' 'Saki Saki.' Nora also acted in films like 'Batla House,' and 'Bhuj: The Pride of India.' Talking about diversity, Nora added that an artist should represent different parts of the world, "It's very important because I know my fans are diverse and they want that." On Monday has dropped her Dubai EXPO 2022 Vlog on social media and her fans are drooling over it. She is looking gorgeous in the video. Her fans in Dubai were stunned to see the actress performing live. One of them can be heard saying ‘Nora I love you.’ To which, Nora from the stage replied, ‘I love you too.’

One of her fans wrote, “It was unbelievable for me that I performed with you at expo 2020 it was big day for me and I love you so much mam.” The second one mentioned, “Once again Nora proved how talented she is, the power she holds in uniting us all through her songs, dance moves and her vibe! QUEEN.”

Another wrote, “Love you so much mam you are beautiful, humble and kind look at the end mam talk with me it’s like yayyyyy for me...Thank you so much mam love you so much thank you for giving opportunity to perform with you.”