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Nora Fatehi in major trouble, fatwa issued over actress for her vulgar song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke

Nora Fatehi faces a fatwa over Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil, banned for objectionable content; she says she was unaware of the Hindi version’s controversy and worked on it for Sanjay Dutt’s involvement.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 01:11 PM IST

Nora Fatehi in major trouble, fatwa issued over actress for her vulgar song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke
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Actress Nora Fatehi is facing controversy over the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the film KD: The Devil. A fatwa was issued against her in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, after the song received criticism for its lyrics and visuals, which some consider 'objectionable and against Islamic teachings.'

Fatwa and religious concerns:

The Muslim Personal Darul Ifta Chief Mufti, Maulana Ebrahim Hussain, issued a fatwa. The Mufti declared that the song contained explicit vulgar content, which he classified as haram and gunah-e-kabira. Indian law does not recognise fatwas which muftis issue as legally binding religious opinions.

Government action:

The Union government decided to ban the song because of public backlash against it. The track will be removed, according to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who spoke in the Lok Sabha about its objectionable content. People had submitted complaints which requested the police to file First Information Reports and to take down the song from public availability.

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge: Mahesh Babu hails Ranveer Singh's film ‘explosive’, calls it 'standing ovation-worthy experience'

Nora Fatehi’s response:

Nora Fatehi explained that she did not participate in the Hindi adaptation of the song. She said she had relied on the film team regarding the lyrics at the time of shooting and was unaware that the translated Hindi version would cause controversy. She chose to work on the song because it contained Sanjay Dutt, whom she considered a major actor and he was part of a significant film production.

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