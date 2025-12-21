FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus addresses mourners at Osman Hadi’s funeral, makes BIG promise, says, ‘will move forward…’

THIS billionaire becomes first-ever to reach Rs 62704145000000 net worth, not Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani, he is...

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ganga Expressway construction nears completion, to opne for public from..., check details here

Nora Fatehi Accident: Drunk man rams car into actress’ Mercedes, Mumbai Police says, ‘taken to hospital…’

PM Modi issues BIG statement in Assam: 'Northeast emerging as new gateway to...'

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster sets another record, becomes fastest Hindi movie to cross Rs 500 crore

MAJOR crackdown on Delhi industries violating construction ban, Environment Minister Sirsa issues BIG warning: 'Those defying GRAP-IV norms are...'

Jammu Accident: School bus on picnic overturns after hitting divider, 35 children injured

Who is Anjum Saeed? Former Olympian and Pakistan hockey team manager offloaded in Brazil after smoking incident

Mumbai water supply to be hit for 87 hours from December 22: Check affected areas, timings

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus addresses mourners at Osman Hadi’s funeral, makes BIG promise, says, ‘will move forward…’

Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus addresses mourners at Osman Hadi…

THIS billionaire becomes first-ever to reach Rs 62704145000000 net worth, not Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani, he is...

THIS billionaire becomes first-ever to reach Rs 62704145000000 net worth, not Je

MAJOR crackdown on Delhi industries violating construction ban, Environment Minister Sirsa issues BIG warning: 'Those defying GRAP-IV norms are...'

MAJOR crackdown on Delhi industries violating construction ban, Environment Mini

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree

Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more

Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Nora Fatehi Accident: Drunk man rams car into actress’ Mercedes, Mumbai Police says, ‘taken to hospital…’

Actress Nora Fatehi was involved in a minor car accident in Mumbai around 4 pm while heading to the Sunburn Festival.

Latest News

Vanshija Tyagi

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 07:32 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshija Tyagi

Nora Fatehi Accident: Drunk man rams car into actress’ Mercedes, Mumbai Police says, ‘taken to hospital…’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress Nora Fatehi was involved in a minor car accident in Mumbai around 4 pm while heading to the Sunburn Festival.

According to Mumbai Police, a drunk driver rammed his car into her vehicle, but she sustained no injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital for first aid, and her condition is stable. Despite the incident, she chose to perform at the festival.

“She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for first aid, where her condition was confirmed to be stable. A case was registered against the intoxicated driver, and he was taken into custody," said Mumbai Police.

The police have registered a case against the intoxicated driver, charging him under sections related to rash driving and driving under the influence.

Further details awaited.

Sunburn, traditionally held in Goa, is now being held in Mumbai this year. The 3-day gala took place on December 19 and 20 and will now end on December 21.

Launched in 2007, Sunburn was initially held in Vagator, Goa. Later, it shifted to Pune from 2016 to 2018 before returning to Goa.

And now, fans are witnessing the new edition in Mumbai. In recent years, the festival, long associated with Goa, has faced growing public backlash and increasing bureaucratic challenges.

(ANI inputs)

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus addresses mourners at Osman Hadi’s funeral, makes BIG promise, says, ‘will move forward…’
Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus addresses mourners at Osman Hadi…
THIS billionaire becomes first-ever to reach Rs 62704145000000 net worth, not Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani, he is...
THIS billionaire becomes first-ever to reach Rs 62704145000000 net worth, not Je
Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ganga Expressway construction nears completion, to opne for public from..., check details here
Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ganga Expressway construction nears compl
Nora Fatehi Accident: Drunk man rams car into actress’ Mercedes, Mumbai Police says, ‘taken to hospital…’
Nora Fatehi get into road accident, car hit by drunk driver, Police says…
PM Modi issues BIG statement in Assam: 'Northeast emerging as new gateway to...'
PM Modi's BIG statement in Assam: 'Northeast emerging as new...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson...
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement