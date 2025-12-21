Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus addresses mourners at Osman Hadi’s funeral, makes BIG promise, says, ‘will move forward…’
THIS billionaire becomes first-ever to reach Rs 62704145000000 net worth, not Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani, he is...
Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ganga Expressway construction nears completion, to opne for public from..., check details here
Nora Fatehi Accident: Drunk man rams car into actress’ Mercedes, Mumbai Police says, ‘taken to hospital…’
PM Modi issues BIG statement in Assam: 'Northeast emerging as new gateway to...'
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 16: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster sets another record, becomes fastest Hindi movie to cross Rs 500 crore
MAJOR crackdown on Delhi industries violating construction ban, Environment Minister Sirsa issues BIG warning: 'Those defying GRAP-IV norms are...'
Jammu Accident: School bus on picnic overturns after hitting divider, 35 children injured
Who is Anjum Saeed? Former Olympian and Pakistan hockey team manager offloaded in Brazil after smoking incident
Mumbai water supply to be hit for 87 hours from December 22: Check affected areas, timings
ENTERTAINMENT
Actress Nora Fatehi was involved in a minor car accident in Mumbai around 4 pm while heading to the Sunburn Festival.
Actress Nora Fatehi was involved in a minor car accident in Mumbai around 4 pm while heading to the Sunburn Festival.
According to Mumbai Police, a drunk driver rammed his car into her vehicle, but she sustained no injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital for first aid, and her condition is stable. Despite the incident, she chose to perform at the festival.
“She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for first aid, where her condition was confirmed to be stable. A case was registered against the intoxicated driver, and he was taken into custody," said Mumbai Police.
The police have registered a case against the intoxicated driver, charging him under sections related to rash driving and driving under the influence.
Further details awaited.
Sunburn, traditionally held in Goa, is now being held in Mumbai this year. The 3-day gala took place on December 19 and 20 and will now end on December 21.
Launched in 2007, Sunburn was initially held in Vagator, Goa. Later, it shifted to Pune from 2016 to 2018 before returning to Goa.
And now, fans are witnessing the new edition in Mumbai. In recent years, the festival, long associated with Goa, has faced growing public backlash and increasing bureaucratic challenges.
(ANI inputs)