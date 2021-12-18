Headlines

Nora Fatehi carried on a stretcher on ‘Dance Meri Rani’ sets - WATCH

She has once again teamed up with Guru Randhawa for the music video. In 2020, the duo had a major hit with ‘Naach Meri Rani’.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2021, 09:10 AM IST

Nora Fatehi's mermaid look in the upcoming ‘Dance Meri Rani’ music video has gone viral. The actress, on the other hand, found it difficult to move around in the costume. On the sets of the Guru Randhawa song, she had to be carried about on a stretcher.

 

Nora Fatehi is devoted to her profession and has continued to work after being injured by a shard of glass during the filming of Satyameva Jayate 2's song ‘Kusu Kusu’. She is now anticipating the release of ‘Dance Meri Rani’. She has once again teamed up with Guru Randhawa for the music video. In 2020, the duo had a major hit with ‘Naach Meri Rani’.

'Dance Meri Rani' will include Nora as a mermaid. On the sets of the music video, she had to be carried around on a stretcher because the outfit restricted her movements so severely.

 

Nora Fatehi shared a stunning poster of Dance Meri Rani with Guru Randhawa on Instagram and wrote, “@gururandhawa and I are back to make you all dance away! Get ready to sizzle on #DanceMeriRani soon. Song releasing on 12:21 21/12. Stay Tuned (sic)!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Recently, photos of the Nora and Guru Randhawa from their Goa vacation had surfaced online, sparking relationship rumours. A paparazzo posted photos of the couple on Instagram showing them having fun on the beach.

 

 

Netizens had different reactions to the post, but most of them only wanted to know if Nora and Guru were having a fling. Relationship rumours arose as a result of the photos. A fan asked, "Are they dating?" Meanwhile, a fan commented, "Lowkey shipped it since their music video." 

 

