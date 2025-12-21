Nora Fatehi Accident: Actress shares major health update after drunk man rammed car into her Mercedes, says, ‘could have ended terribly…’

Bollywood Actress Nora Fatehi met with a car accident in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon at around 4 pm, while she was on her way to the Sunburn Festival. A drunk man rammed his car into actress’ Mercedes, and she suffered minor concussion.

As her fans were worried, Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram to share an update on her health. In a video she posted on her stories, the actress reassured everyone that she is safe, even though she had suffered some "injuries".

Nora Fatehi shares update

She said, “Hey guys, I'm just coming here to tell you that I am okay. Yes, I was in a really serious car accident today in the afternoon. A drunk person who was driving under the influence smashed into my car, and unfortunately, the impact was quite severe and flung me across the car. I bashed my head on the window," Nora said in the video.

“I'm alive and I'm well. Except for some minor injuries, swelling, and a slight concussion, I'm okay. I'm grateful for that. That could have ended terribly, but I came here to say that this is why you should not drink and drive. I hate alcohol to begin with," Nora added.

"But long story short, don't drink and drive. Stop it. Don't even think about it. Don't," Nora added.

"There have been so many cases in India, in Mumbai itself, where people have killed innocent others because they were drinking and driving. There is no excuse for that. So yeah, I just wanted to say that. And I just wanted to say I'm grateful that I'm okay and safe. I definitely saw my life flash right in front of my eyes, and I don't wish that upon anybody. I'm just grateful that I'm okay. Alright, love you guys," she added.