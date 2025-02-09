Rajiv also addressed the infamous fight between Kapil and Sunil Grover, which led to the latter’s departure from The Kapil Sharma Show, only for them to reunite on The Great Indian Kapil Show years later.

Comedian Rajiv Thakur has come to the defense of his colleague Kapil Sharma, who has faced accusations of arrogance, particularly after his highly publicized feud with former cast member Sunil Grover.

Rajiv, who works alongside Kapil on The Great Indian Kapil Show, attributed Kapil's behaviour to the immense pressure he faces. He put to rest Kapil's alleged arrogance, instead portraying him as a dedicated professional navigating the pressures of fame. “He is under a lot of pressure, and people don’t understand that. Who can memorize a 2 to 2.5-hour-long script? He has never fumbled, not even once. He adds a punch to every entry he makes. Besides performing, he has to welcome guests, make them feel comfortable, and sit with the channel’s creative team to work on the show,” he was quoted as saying.

Rajiv also addressed the infamous fight between Kapil and Sunil Grover, which led to the latter’s departure from The Kapil Sharma Show, only for them to reunite on The Great Indian Kapil Show years later. He downplayed the significance of the feud, saying, “Who doesn’t fight? If their fight was so serious, how are they still mingling and shooting together today? Money can make you work together, but if you observe the atmosphere on set, you’ll see they genuinely enjoy each other’s company. Even after the shoot, they sit together.”

He also noted that neither Kapil nor Sunil suffered career setbacks after their split. “When Sunil wasn’t on the show, Kapil wasn’t facing losses, and vice versa. You can’t fake this camaraderie,” he added.

Further, Rajiv praised Kapil's resilience during his break from comedy shows. Despite struggling, Kapil remained strong and silent, not letting his personal issues affect those around him. His decision to stay quiet helped resolve issues, and now everyone wants to work with him, evident from his successful comeback with The Great Indian Kapil Show.