Nithya Menen makes shocking revelation of being stalked by 'film reviewer' for 6 years, he says 'was very confused...'

Nithya Menen is known for her brilliant performances in films such as Ustad Hotel, Bangalore Days, OK Kanmani, and Mersal among others. The actress, who will be seen next in Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam, recently made a shocking claim that she was being stalked and harassed for six years by a film reviewer named Santhosh Varkey.

While promoting her last released Malayalam film 19(1)(a) co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, as per an IndiaGlitz report, Nithya was quoted saying, "Those who listen to him (Santhosh Varkey) are fools. Santhosh Varkey has been pestering me for some years to marry him. He was annoying me by calling from more than 30 mobile numbers. I told my parents to block those numbers. When he attained fame on social media, he is openly talking about it. I have forgiven him and even though I was asked to report him to the police, I did not file a complaint."

Now, reacting to these allegations, Santhosh Varkey has said, as per an IndiaGlitz report, "She said that I tortured her by calling from more than 30 numbers. But people can imagine how many sim cards a single person can buy in his name. Not only that but Nithya Menon's mother told me that she is engaged to someone else. But her father told me that she is not engaged to anyone. I was very confused when they said different things."

He added, "I came to know that they were going to file a sexual harassment case against me. Also, I have been doing my duties without interfering in any matters after my father's death. If I had known this, I wouldn't have fallen in love with her and followed her around."



Meanwhile, talking about Nithya's Hindi projects, she made her Bollywood debut in the 2015 drama film Mission Mangal led by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. She made her OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Web crime thriller Breathe: Into the Shadows sharing the screen space with Abhishek Bachchan.