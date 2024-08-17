Meet actress, who wanted to become journalist, worked with Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, won National Award for...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR news: Bomb threat in Noida's DLF Mall of India, movie stopped midway, people evacuated

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives grand welcome in Delhi after returning from Paris, watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet actress, who wanted to become journalist, worked with Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, won National Award for...

Nithya Menen has been named the Best Actress at the 70th National Film Awards for the Tamil romantic comedy film Thiruchitrambalam.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 06:08 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meet actress, who wanted to become journalist, worked with Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, won National Award for...
Nithya Menen/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Friday, August 16, the 70th National Film Awards were announced for the Indian films that have been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification in 2022. Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh were jointly announced as the Best Actress winners. Nithya Menen has been honoured for her brilliant performance as Shobhana in the Tamil romantic comedy drama Thiruchitrambalam. It is her first National Film Award.

Nithya has won the hearts of the audiences and critics with her impactful and sincere performances in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu hits such as Ustad Hotel, Mersal, 24, and Kanchana 2 among others. The actress initially wanted to become a journalist. Speaking to The Quint in 2022, Nithya shared, "I remember when I wanted to study journalism I couldn't believe the kind of opposition I was met with. My family came and tried to counsel me as if I was doing something wrong. It takes a lot of energy to fight against it. With most people of the previous generation, they are so afraid of change."

The actress made her Bollywood debut in the 2019 drama Mission Mangal. The Jagan Shakti directorial was based on the real-life scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the India's first mission to Mars, unofficially known as Mangalyaan. Nithya Menen played the satellite engineer Varsha Pillai and shared the screen space with Akshay Kumar, who played the mission director Rakesh Dhawan. Mission Mangal also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, and Sharman Joshi in the lead roles.

Nithya Menen has played Abhishek Bachchan's on-screen wife in the crime drama web series Breathe: Into The Shadows. The Amazon Prime Video show marked the OTT debut of Bachchan and Menen in 2020. The second season of the show, created and directed by Mayank Sharma, was released in 2022.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nithya Menen (@nithyamenen)

She will be seen next in the Tamil romantic comedy Kadhalikka Neramillai, in which she is paired opposite Jayam Ravi. The upcoming film is directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi and has its music composed by AR Rahman. Nithya also has the Tamil comedy drama Dear Exes, which marks Kamini's directorial debut, lined up in her kitty. The release dates of both the films haven't been announced yet.

READ | Meet actress, who was bullied for her looks, refused kissing scenes, now charges Rs 3 crore per film, her net worth is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris make first joint appearance since former's exit from US presidential race

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris make first joint appearance since former's exit from US presidential race

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max: Leaked design, launch date, battery, price in India, and other details

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max: Leaked design, launch date, battery, price in India, and other details

Independence Day 2024: Man’s heartfelt guitar and harmonica rendition of National Anthem impresses the internet

Independence Day 2024: Man’s heartfelt guitar and harmonica rendition of National Anthem impresses the internet

Meet woman, who left high-paying job to run her father's business, now leads Rs 9000 crore company, she is...

Meet woman, who left high-paying job to run her father's business, now leads Rs 9000 crore company, she is...

How Akshay Kumar's impactful cameo in Stree 2 sets him up as the 'Thanos of Maddock Universe'

How Akshay Kumar's impactful cameo in Stree 2 sets him up as the 'Thanos of Maddock Universe'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

In pics: 5 underrated places you must visit in Shimla

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement