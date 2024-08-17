Meet actress, who wanted to become journalist, worked with Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, won National Award for...

Nithya Menen has been named the Best Actress at the 70th National Film Awards for the Tamil romantic comedy film Thiruchitrambalam.

On Friday, August 16, the 70th National Film Awards were announced for the Indian films that have been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification in 2022. Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh were jointly announced as the Best Actress winners. Nithya Menen has been honoured for her brilliant performance as Shobhana in the Tamil romantic comedy drama Thiruchitrambalam. It is her first National Film Award.

Nithya has won the hearts of the audiences and critics with her impactful and sincere performances in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu hits such as Ustad Hotel, Mersal, 24, and Kanchana 2 among others. The actress initially wanted to become a journalist. Speaking to The Quint in 2022, Nithya shared, "I remember when I wanted to study journalism I couldn't believe the kind of opposition I was met with. My family came and tried to counsel me as if I was doing something wrong. It takes a lot of energy to fight against it. With most people of the previous generation, they are so afraid of change."

The actress made her Bollywood debut in the 2019 drama Mission Mangal. The Jagan Shakti directorial was based on the real-life scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the India's first mission to Mars, unofficially known as Mangalyaan. Nithya Menen played the satellite engineer Varsha Pillai and shared the screen space with Akshay Kumar, who played the mission director Rakesh Dhawan. Mission Mangal also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, and Sharman Joshi in the lead roles.

Nithya Menen has played Abhishek Bachchan's on-screen wife in the crime drama web series Breathe: Into The Shadows. The Amazon Prime Video show marked the OTT debut of Bachchan and Menen in 2020. The second season of the show, created and directed by Mayank Sharma, was released in 2022.

She will be seen next in the Tamil romantic comedy Kadhalikka Neramillai, in which she is paired opposite Jayam Ravi. The upcoming film is directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi and has its music composed by AR Rahman. Nithya also has the Tamil comedy drama Dear Exes, which marks Kamini's directorial debut, lined up in her kitty. The release dates of both the films haven't been announced yet.

