Nithya Menen clears the air on rumours of being harassed by Tamil actor: ‘I can’t be upset just because…’

Nithya Menen clears the air about the rumours of being harassed by Tamil actor and reveals how she deals with such speculations.

Earlier, a report was doing rounds on social media that Nithya Menen was harassed by a Tamil actor. The actress slammed the ‘fake news’ and now, she has revealed why she never reacts to rumours but this was a ‘bit too much.’

In a conversation with News18, Nithiya Menen talked about how this particular rumour was a bit too much’ and nudged her to take to social media and slam them. The actress said, “How can one say that somebody harassed me? I thought it needed to be called out. I really believe in accountability. When people behave badly, you have to point your finger at them. I want them to face the impact and consequences.”

She further added how she deals with such speculations and said, “The idea is to not let anything affect you. You’ve to be very spiritual, otherwise, you’ll get very upset. And you can’t get upset over these things. My health is important to me and so, I can’t get upset just because somebody is doing something senselessly.”

She added, “You have to really grow up and mature. People say that you need to develop a thick skin but it’s not like that. It’s about a deeper understanding of how you can detach yourself from such things. There have been so many rumours about me that people almost believe them. Things are written in a way as though they really happened. But this time, I felt the need to [talk about it].”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nithiya Menen was recently seen in the Prime Video web series, Kumari Srimathi. The actresses essayed the role of an ambitious and opinionated woman in her thirties. The actress has been receiving wide acclaim for her role in the film and the series also received a positive response from the audience.

