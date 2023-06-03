Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Nithin Gopi, Kannada actor-director, passes away at 39

Nithin Gopi experienced chest pain at his residence, and he breathed his last while he was taken to a nearby hospital. Trigger warning: The following article does contain a mention of self-harm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

Nithin Gopi, Kannada actor-director, passes away at 39
A photo of late Nithin Gopi

On Friday, famous Kannada actor and director Nithin Gopi passed away at 39 due to a major heart attack. As per the reports, Nithin experienced uneasiness and chest pain at home in Ittmadu, Bengaluru. He breathed his last while he was taken to a nearby hospital. 

As per the information provided by media reports, Gopi wasn't responding to the treatment and he was declared dead by the doctors. The demise of a young talent, Gopi has shocked the regional filmgoers, and they have prayed for the departed soul. 

Nithin started his filmy journey as a child actor, and he gained popularity by starring in hits including Hello Daddy, Muttinantha Hendathi, Chira Bandhavya, Nishambda, Keralida Kesari. As a director, Nithin helmed the popular serials Hara Hara Mahadev and Punar Vivaha. Reportedly, Gopi was working to direct his next big-budget serial.  

A few weeks back Sampath Ram, Kannada television popular actor died by suicide at his Nelamangala residence. Sampath has been an integral part of hit television series, including Agnisakshi. One of his recent works was the movie, Sri Balaji Photo Studio. 

Actor Rajesh Dhruva who has been Sampath's co-star confirmed the demise news and shared a heartfelt post in Kannada. In the post, Rajesh shared two photos of the actor and wrote in Kannada which roughly translates as, "Hey son, we don't have the strength to bear your separation. So many films to be done. So much quarrel is left. There is still a lot of time to make your dreams come true. We still have to see you in the big stages. Come back please." 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’
In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits
In pics: The Kerala Story star Sonia Balani's journey from television to Bollywood
Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India
In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident: 50 dead, over 350 injured as Coromandel Express derails; PM Modi expresses grief
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.