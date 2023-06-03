Nithin Gopi, Kannada actor-director, passes away at 39

A photo of late Nithin Gopi

On Friday, famous Kannada actor and director Nithin Gopi passed away at 39 due to a major heart attack. As per the reports, Nithin experienced uneasiness and chest pain at home in Ittmadu, Bengaluru. He breathed his last while he was taken to a nearby hospital.

As per the information provided by media reports, Gopi wasn't responding to the treatment and he was declared dead by the doctors. The demise of a young talent, Gopi has shocked the regional filmgoers, and they have prayed for the departed soul.

Nithin started his filmy journey as a child actor, and he gained popularity by starring in hits including Hello Daddy, Muttinantha Hendathi, Chira Bandhavya, Nishambda, Keralida Kesari. As a director, Nithin helmed the popular serials Hara Hara Mahadev and Punar Vivaha. Reportedly, Gopi was working to direct his next big-budget serial.

A few weeks back Sampath Ram, Kannada television popular actor died by suicide at his Nelamangala residence. Sampath has been an integral part of hit television series, including Agnisakshi. One of his recent works was the movie, Sri Balaji Photo Studio.

Actor Rajesh Dhruva who has been Sampath's co-star confirmed the demise news and shared a heartfelt post in Kannada. In the post, Rajesh shared two photos of the actor and wrote in Kannada which roughly translates as, "Hey son, we don't have the strength to bear your separation. So many films to be done. So much quarrel is left. There is still a lot of time to make your dreams come true. We still have to see you in the big stages. Come back please."