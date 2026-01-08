When is Makar Sankranti 2026, January 14 or 15? Check date, auspicious timings, significance of this festival
Who was Agnivesh Agarwal? Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal's son dies at age of 49 in US due to..., know his education, net worth
US in 'dangerous' situation? President Donald Trump eyes for 1.5 trillion USD defense budget in 2027, build 'dream military' due to..., says, 'troubled...'
Who is Ankush Bharadwaj? National shooting coach suspended over sexual assault allegations by 'minor'
Nita Ambani stuns in traditional peacock blue Banarasi saree paired at Mumbai fashion gala, see viral pics
Toxic first look: Yash gives out perfect mixture of s*x and violence, introduces Raya in style, fans say 'yeh hoga asli Dhurandhar'
Delhi-NCR's cold wave continues as it records season's lowest temperature at..., AQI reaches...
Emraan Hashmi reveals he faced repeated Immigration checks while travelling abroad: ‘I fit the...'
BIG blow to team India: Tilak Varma suffers abdomen injury, likely to miss New Zealand T20I series, reports claim...
President Donald Trump’s BIG decision: US set to withdraw from 66 international, UN organisations due to…
ENTERTAINMENT
Nita Ambani looked graceful in a peacock blue Banarasi silk saree with gold jewellery, subtle makeup, and a simple hairstyle, perfectly blending traditional Indian style with modern elegance.
Nita Ambani, the businesswoman and philanthropist, recently turned heads with her elegant and traditional look at a public event. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, she once again impressed fans and fashion lovers alike. The way she looked was a flawless combination of traditional Indian dress and contemporary elegance, thus making her appear both ageless and serene. Her wearing of the traditional outfit so smoothly was the reason why she is considered to be one of the most fashionable persons in India, and people appreciated it.
Nita Ambani chose a peacock blue Banarasi silk saree with intricate gold thread work. The saree displayed age-old prints and intricate designs, which drew attention to the fine skills of Banarasi weaving. The rich blue hue brought in a royal element, and the smooth silk material contributed to the sumptuous and graceful fall of the saree. The garment was a perfect blend of her fondness for vintage Indian attire and modern-day glamour and restraint.
Nita wore beautiful gold jewellery, which consisted of earrings, bracelets and a thin necklace. The jewellery was meant to increase the saree’s beauty, but was designed in such a way that it did not overpower the saree. Her makeup was subtle and classy, using a natural base, soft eye makeup and gentle lip colour that made her features more prominent. Her hair was simply styled so that it did not distract from the saree and jewellery, which were the focal points of her overall look. Wearing traditional clothes, gold jewellery and makeup that does not draw too much attention to oneself all gave a unified and elegant look.
Also read: Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's mentor, Aditya Chopra's YRF celebrates his blockbuster success, lauds him for setting..., actor's reaction wins the internet
Nita Ambani's appearance wasn't merely a fashion statement, but a veritable celebration of Indian culture. By draping a classic Banarasi saree along with gold ornaments, she underlined the outstanding skills of textile and jewellery makers in India. The public admired her for displaying the ability of traditional clothing to have a modern, stylish and elegant look all at once. Her costume confirms that Indian tradition and fashion can be merged in such a way that the result is beautiful and that the classic styles will always be in demand. Nita's elegant look has been a source of inspiration for many to choose traditional outfits for the festivities.