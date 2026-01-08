FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Nita Ambani stuns in traditional peacock blue Banarasi saree paired at Mumbai fashion gala, see viral pics

Nita Ambani looked graceful in a peacock blue Banarasi silk saree with gold jewellery, subtle makeup, and a simple hairstyle, perfectly blending traditional Indian style with modern elegance.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 11:11 AM IST

Nita Ambani stuns in traditional peacock blue Banarasi saree paired at Mumbai fashion gala, see viral pics
Nita Ambani, the businesswoman and philanthropist, recently turned heads with her elegant and traditional look at a public event. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, she once again impressed fans and fashion lovers alike. The way she looked was a flawless combination of traditional Indian dress and contemporary elegance, thus making her appear both ageless and serene. Her wearing of the traditional outfit so smoothly was the reason why she is considered to be one of the most fashionable persons in India, and people appreciated it.

Nita Ambani chose a peacock blue Banarasi silk saree with intricate gold thread work. The saree displayed age-old prints and intricate designs, which drew attention to the fine skills of Banarasi weaving. The rich blue hue brought in a royal element, and the smooth silk material contributed to the sumptuous and graceful fall of the saree. The garment was a perfect blend of her fondness for vintage Indian attire and modern-day glamour and restraint.

Nita wore beautiful gold jewellery, which consisted of earrings, bracelets and a thin necklace. The jewellery was meant to increase the saree’s beauty, but was designed in such a way that it did not overpower the saree. Her makeup was subtle and classy, using a natural base, soft eye makeup and gentle lip colour that made her features more prominent. Her hair was simply styled so that it did not distract from the saree and jewellery, which were the focal points of her overall look. Wearing traditional clothes, gold jewellery and makeup that does not draw too much attention to oneself all gave a unified and elegant look.

Also read: Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's mentor, Aditya Chopra's YRF celebrates his blockbuster success, lauds him for setting..., actor's reaction wins the internet

Celebrating tradition in style:

Nita Ambani's appearance wasn't merely a fashion statement, but a veritable celebration of Indian culture. By draping a classic Banarasi saree along with gold ornaments, she underlined the outstanding skills of textile and jewellery makers in India. The public admired her for displaying the ability of traditional clothing to have a modern, stylish and elegant look all at once. Her costume confirms that Indian tradition and fashion can be merged in such a way that the result is beautiful and that the classic styles will always be in demand. Nita's elegant look has been a source of inspiration for many to choose traditional outfits for the festivities.

