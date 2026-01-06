FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Nita Ambani looked stunning in a rose-pink saree with pearl and diamond jewellery at the World Cup winners’ felicitation ceremony in Mumbai, earning praise from fans and media for her graceful and elegant style.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 02:50 PM IST

Viral video: Nita Ambani stuns in rose-pink saree at World Cup winners’ felicitation ceremony, netizens react
Businesswoman and philanthropist Nita Ambani looked absolutely stunning at the World Cup-winning cricket teams’ felicitation ceremony held in Mumbai. The ceremony was a tribute to the feats of the Indian men's, women's and women's blind cricket teams who won the nation's honour with their triumphs. Nita Ambani's graceful demeanour and charm won her the position of one of the most discussed guests at the event.

What she wore:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nita Ambani wore a rose-pink saree designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The saree was adorned with exquisite floral embroidery and fine white accents, which lent it a refined and elegant look. She draped the saree in an orderly manner, allowing the pallu to flow gently on her shoulder, thus contributing to her elegant and fashionable appearance. The delicate pink hue matched her complexion and imparted a womanly allure to her entire ensemble.

Nita paired her saree with sparkling pearl and diamond jewellery. She wore a layered pearl necklace with a lotus pendant, matching pearl earrings, a diamond bracelet and a sleek silver watch. Her makeup was very natural, but at the same time, it was perfectly suitable for the big event. She had on such light and delicate colours that they just made her features more visible, and at the same time, she had a light glossed pink lipstick which was in complete harmony with her saree. Her hair was done into lovely curls, which softly and smoothly highlighted her face. All these were done in very simple ways, not only for her to look graceful but also to be considered a very polished person.

Also read: Sudha Chandran reacts to trolling after emotional Jagran video goes viral: 'I'm not here to...'

Fans and media praise:

Nita Ambani’s look was nothing less than a fairy tale for the fans and the media at large. Social media users went as far as dubbing her look 'vintage' and 'dressed to the nines.' With her delicate movements among cricketers, the cameras around her caught her beautiful presence, and her sophisticated figure became the centre of attraction at the event. The audience was electrified by her being the perfect blend of traditional and modern in her outfit, which made the ceremony more magnificent. Nita Ambani did it yet again, confirming her outstanding fashion sense and her charm, besides making a significant mark at the event of World Cup winners’ felicitation ceremony.

