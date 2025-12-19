FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Nita Ambani stuns in red saree, wins hearts with her humility as she checks on paps in VIRAL video; watch

Nita Ambani impressed everyone at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day by wearing an elegant red saree paired with pearl and diamond jewellery. Her graceful look perfectly reflected a blend of traditional Indian style and modern elegance.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 10:41 AM IST

Nita Ambani once again proved her timeless sense of style when she attended the annual day function of Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Many Bollywood stars and well-known individuals attended the event, but Nita Ambani stood out for her elegant traditional attire and graceful appearance. Throughout the evening, she exuded confidence, poise and beauty. She is well-known for her love of traditional jewellery and Indian textiles. She was one of the most talked-about attendees since her appearance flawlessly combined tradition and contemporary elegance.

Nita Ambani wore a stunning deep red saree that looked both classy and festive. The saree had a rich, refined feel thanks to its exquisite embroidery and delicate sequin work. The saree was made more charming by the traditional way she draped it. To keep the ensemble elegant and fashionable, she wore it with a matching red blouse with a deep neckline and half sleeves.

She kept her makeup simple, like brown-toned eyeshadow, defined lashes, well-shaped eyebrows and a natural base with a soft glow. Her appearance was given a traditional touch by a tiny red bindi. She completed her makeup with glossy, soft pink lips that looked stunning with the red saree. She looked effortless and sophisticated because her hair was left loose in gentle waves. Nita Ambani made a bold fashion statement with her jewellery. Her eye-catching pearl and diamond necklace drew attention right away. Her royal ensemble was flawlessly finished by her diamond earrings, red bangles, bracelets adorned with diamonds and a bold ring.

A perfect blend of tradition and elegance:

Nita Ambani's admiration for Indian culture and traditional attire was evident in her attendance at the annual day event. The pearls and diamonds added a hint of luxury, while the red saree represented elegance and festivities. Her entire look was sophisticated without being ostentatious, which made it ideal for a school function. Once more, Nita Ambani's elegant style inspired a lot of people, demonstrating that traditional Indian clothing is always in style.

