Nita Ambani stuns in Rare Brazilian Paraíba necklac at Mona Mehta’s birthday celebration, See viral pics

Nita Ambani wowed at Mona Mehta’s birthday bash, wearing a cream floral saree paired with a rare Brazilian Paraíba necklace and diamond earrings. Her soft waves and natural makeup added elegance, making her the highlight of the event.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 11:27 AM IST

Nita Ambani once again proved her impeccable fashion sense as she attended the birthday celebration of Mona Mehta, the mother of Shloka Mehta. Many well-known people attended the small but elegant event, but Nita Ambani's elegant demeanour and eye-catching jewellery really made an impression. Known for her elegant style, she skillfully combined luxury and tradition at the event.

Nita Ambani wore a cream silk chiffon saree with colourful floral prints. Nita graced the event in a cream silk chiffon saree adorned with vibrant floral prints. The way she draped the saree was typical of the Indian style, making her look very attractive and classy. The saree's simplicity and softness were an added advantage that allowed her to wear a huge Brazilian Paraíba necklace and diamond earrings that caught the eye.

Her hair was beautifully styled in side-swept soft waves. Nita's makeup was kept natural and elegant, consisting of bold brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, a hint of blush on her cheeks and shiny lips. The makeup was fundamental and yet gave her the whole aura of being graceful, like a queen.

A massive Brazilian Paraíba tourmaline necklace, which is extremely rare and has a vibrant blue-green colour, was the focal point of Nita Ambani's ensemble. The striking necklace, encircled by brilliant diamonds, immediately took centre stage in her outfit. Given that paraíba stones are among the most valuable in the world of fine jewellery, her choice is both daring and exclusive. She completed a look that exuded classic luxury by accessorising the bold necklace with sophisticated diamond rings and earrings.

Fashion lovers praise her timeless style:

The photos of the celebration event spread online in no time, and soon fashion lovers were praising Nita Ambani for her confident and graceful bearing of such a unique piece of jewellery. She was a point of admiration for many who remarked about her pairing of the classic Indian outfit with the top-notch diamonds, thus strengthening her status as the one and only style queen. Nita Ambani's presence at the birthday party reaffirmed her passion for artisanry, precious stones and vintage Indian couture. No doubt it was an unforgettable fashion moment.

