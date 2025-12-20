FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Nita Ambani stuns in classic ivory-gold Kanjivaram saree with statement gold jewellery at event, SEE pics

Nita Ambani looked elegant at the DAIS annual day in an ivory and gold Kanjivaram saree, paired with gold jewellery, subtle makeup, and a classic bun with white flowers. Her traditional yet stylish look made a lasting impression.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 10:52 AM IST

Nita Ambani stuns in classic ivory-gold Kanjivaram saree with statement gold jewellery at event, SEE pics
Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, made a graceful appearance at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day event. She picked a timeless ensemble that flawlessly embodied grace and sophistication because she is well-known for her love of traditional Indian clothing. She stood out at the star-studded event while maintaining a dignified and elegant appearance, her flawless fusion of tradition and contemporary style.

Nita Ambani wore a stunning ivory and gold Kanjivaram saree for this event. The saree was a work of art with the gold zari embroidery done in detail, and a wide border of red and gold, with the pallu of a flower design that made it look luxurious. She wore it with the red blouse that matched the saree and wrapped it around her in a traditional manner, with the pallu beautifully resting on her shoulder. The whole dress was really beautiful, and it also showed the respect that she had for the Indian craftsmanship and the heritage fabrics.

Nita kept her makeup elegant and understated, enhancing her natural features with defined brows, kajal-lined eyes, subtle blush and bold red lipstick. Her hair was arranged in a middle-parted bun, which was decorated with fresh white gajra flowers that gave her a classic look. She wore big gold earrings, a long gold necklace, and gold bangles that all went perfectly with the saree and emphasised her elegant style.

Also read: IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include Noam Chomsky, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen; Know who are they and how are they linked?

Why her look stood out:

Nita Ambani's appearance was a successful combination of elegance and tradition. The timeless Kanjivaram saree, along with her selected jewellery and formal hairdo, created an image of a queen who was at the same time friendly. Her selection was a sign of honouring Indian culture and making it suitable for a festival school event at the same time. This look was the one that showed her power to make classic attire appear modern and stylish; thus, a big impression was left on people at the event.

