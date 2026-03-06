FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Nita Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant's 'chirpy' moment with MS Dhoni and Sakshi at T20 WC Semi-Final leaves internet in awe; watch video

India beat England by seven runs in the T20 WC 2026 semi-final. Radhika Merchant’s cheerful moment with MS Dhoni and Sakshi went viral, with celebrities adding glamour to the stadium.

Latest News

Anshika Paney

Updated : Mar 06, 2026, 01:03 PM IST

Nita Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant's 'chirpy' moment with MS Dhoni and Sakshi at T20 WC Semi-Final leaves internet in awe; watch video
The T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, was a thrilling match. India won by seven runs, sending fans into celebration. Apart from the intense cricket action, the stadium also saw many famous personalities cheering from the stands. Cameras captured several candid moments of celebrities that quickly went viral on social media.

Radhika Merchant’s chirpy moment with MS Dhoni and Sakshi:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The internet observed its complete focus on Radhika Merchant, who is Nita Ambani's choti bahu, as she shared a happy moment with former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni and his spouse, Sakshi Dhoni. The couple saw her smile because she reacted to important game moments while speaking with them. The fans enjoyed watching Radhika and Sakshi cheer for the game in the VIP area, which turned into a major attraction.

Star-studded stands:

The VIP box included not only Dhoni and Sakshi but also cricket stars like Rohit Sharma, Bollywood celebrities, and business leaders. The stadium received its presence, which created a glamorous atmosphere that fans experienced during the event both at the stadium and online. The cameras captured multiple famous individuals who attended the game to celebrate India's victory while they watched the match.

Also read: Anurag Dobhal’s brother Kalam Ink hits back at Torture claims: Says 'One‑sided story'

The semi-final match of the T20 World Cup became a major topic of discussion because it included an exciting match, combined with India's win and Radhika's cheerful off-field moments. Stadium viewers now celebrate both the cricketing action and the viral moments of celebrities who appeared at the event.

