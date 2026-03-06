Nita Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant's 'chirpy' moment with MS Dhoni and Sakshi at T20 WC Semi-Final leaves internet in awe; watch video

Dhurandhar 2 trailer tomorrow; Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun's actioner advance booking set to create history, details here
India beat England by seven runs in the T20 WC 2026 semi-final.
The T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, was a thrilling match. India won by seven runs, sending fans into celebration. Apart from the intense cricket action, the stadium also saw many famous personalities cheering from the stands. Cameras captured several candid moments of celebrities that quickly went viral on social media.
The internet observed its complete focus on Radhika Merchant, who is Nita Ambani's choti bahu, as she shared a happy moment with former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni and his spouse, Sakshi Dhoni. The couple saw her smile because she reacted to important game moments while speaking with them. The fans enjoyed watching Radhika and Sakshi cheer for the game in the VIP area, which turned into a major attraction.
The VIP box included not only Dhoni and Sakshi but also cricket stars like Rohit Sharma, Bollywood celebrities, and business leaders. The stadium received its presence, which created a glamorous atmosphere that fans experienced during the event both at the stadium and online. The cameras captured multiple famous individuals who attended the game to celebrate India's victory while they watched the match.
The semi-final match of the T20 World Cup became a major topic of discussion because it included an exciting match, combined with India's win and Radhika's cheerful off-field moments. Stadium viewers now celebrate both the cricketing action and the viral moments of celebrities who appeared at the event.