Nita Ambani's 'choti bahu' Radhika Merchant 're-wears' wedding suit in Ganpati utsav celebrations, watch viral video

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia, Radhika adorned a gota patti embroidery on the kurta with soft red and pink tone, paired with velvet dhoti-style trousers and a vibrant orange dupatta. Wait, wasn't it the same outfit she previously worn during her wedding festivities.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

Nita Ambani's 'choti bahu' Radhika Merchant 're-wears' wedding suit in Ganpati utsav celebrations, watch viral video
The entire India is immersed in the grand festivities of Ganesh Utsav, so as the Ambanis. The Ambani family s Ganesh Chaturthi was full of joy and traditions. All eyes were on Mukesh Amabani's younger son Anant Ambani and his gorgeous wife Radhika Merchant, and above all, their outfit choices grabbed all the attention.

Radhika 're-wears' her wedding festivity outfit

On August 27, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia, Radhika adorned a gota patti embroidery on the kurta with soft red and pink tone, paired with velvet dhoti-style trousers and a vibrant orange dupatta. Wait, wasn't it the same outfit she previously worn during her wedding festivities for the 'Anna Seva' ceremony in Gujarat. Yes it was! The re-wear of outfit, with minimal jewellery an subtle makeup, made this look a 11 on 10. For her jewellery she wor a stack of bangles with diamond sud earrings, for hair and makeup, it was soft glam with wavy hair. While Anant Ambani opted for a nav blue kurta paired with a matching Nehru jacket, with sequins and diamond studded buttons. He also accessorized the entire outfit with a silver Ganpati brooch. Pink and blue, complement each other very nicely.

WATCH:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Ganpati Visarjan outfit

On the following day, August 28, couple performed Ganpati Visarjan rituals, with elegant outfits. Radhika opted for a simpler yet elegant rani pink Bandhani anarkali suit, with delicate embroidery, tassel detailing, and flared palazzo pants. She completed her look with gold bangles, diamond earrings, flat sandals, and a neatly braided hairstyle. Giving traditional farewell to Lord Ganesha, Radhika was seen sitting inside a flower-decorated truck with friends, including Orhan Awatramani, while Anant walked alongside with the family and security team.

WATCH:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
