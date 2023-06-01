Nisha Upadhyay suffers bullet injury at live show in Patna, Bhojpuri folk singer's left thigh injured

Famous Bhojpuri folk singer Nisha Upadhyay got injured at a live show in Patna, and her left thigh got wounded by a bullet.

Famous Bhojpuri folk singer Nisha Upadhyay suffered bullet injuries while performing in a cultural programme in Saran, a district of Bihar. Reportedly the bullet hit the singer's left thigh when the attendees opened fire. As soon as the incident took place, she was immediately taken to the nearby hospital in Patna.

As per the latest information, Nisha's condition is stable. The police also stated that they received information about the incident, but there is no complaint filed about the incident. Currently, the police are investigating the matter closely. They are examing how the incident took place, who were involved in the firing, and how the gunshot was fired in a programme.

Nisha hails from Bihar, she is a native of Saran's Gaur Basant village, and she regularly performs at various cultural programmes in the city. Her famous songs from the discography include Le Le Aaaye Coca Cola, Navkar Mantra, Dholida Dhol Re Vagad, and Hasi Hasi Jaan Marela.