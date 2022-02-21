Nisha Rawal confirmed as first contestant to get jailed inside Kangana Ranaut’s 'Lock Upp'

Popular television actress and Karan Mehra's estranged wife Nisha Mehra has been confirmed as the first contestant to get jailed inside Kangana Ranaut's upcoming captive reality show 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel'. The reality show has been produced by content czarina Ekta Kapoor, who has helmed some of the most successful shows in the history of the Indian television industry.

Nisha Rawal is an Indian television actress and model who gained popularity for her stint in the TV serial Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday (February 21), Nisha shared her promo video and wrote, "Bahut hua daily soap ka drama, ab shuru hoga meri life mein asli hungama!". As seen in the video, Nisha has been charged with 'Controversial Fights' and locked up inside 'Lock Upp'.



Sharing her excitement to be a part of an adventurous and thrilling show, the actress says, "I am very excited to make this new and challenging journey. Never seen or heard before, this show will set a new benchmark in the Indian OTT industry. I am excited to be a part of this visual treat for the audience. Also, a big applause to Endemol, ALTBalaji, and MX Player for launching a unique reality show".

The show will be hosted by the 'Panga' actress Kangana Ranaut. It will have 16 controversial celebrities locked in jail for months without the amenities that are normally taken for granted. The show promises to keep the audience glued to their seat with daring celebrity host, compelling tasks, dramatic fights, and an exciting mix of contestants who will do anything and everything to survive the eliminations.



READ | Ekta Kapoor breaks silence on comparisons of Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp' with Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss'

'Lock Upp' is all set to premiere on 27th February 2022. ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream this show 24x7 on their respective platforms and will also allow the audiences to interact directly with the contestants.