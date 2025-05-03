Nirmal Kapoor's family paid tribute to her, describing her as a person whose "generous spirit and boundless love touched all who knew her." They expressed that she will be "forever cherished, forever missed."

Nirmal Kapoor, the 90-year-old mother of filmmakers Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor, passed away at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. The Kapoor family released a joint statement on Instagram, shared by Boney Kapoor and his children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, announcing her demise.

"Passed away peacefully on May 2, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family. She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories," read the statement, accompanied by an old black-and-white picture of Nirmal Kapoor in her beautiful youth.

Nirmal Kapoor's family paid tribute to her, describing her as a person whose "generous spirit and boundless love touched all who knew her." They expressed that she will be "forever cherished, forever missed." The heartfelt statement was signed by her extensive family, including her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Boney Kapoor shared the statement on social media, captioning it with a poignant "Maa".



Several celebrities visited Boney Kapoor's residence to offer condolences to the family following Nirmal Kapoor's passing. Visitors included Rani Mukerji, Ananya Panday, Raveena Tandon with her daughter Rasha Thadani, and Suhana Khan. Sonam Kapoor and her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor were also present. Notably, the family had gathered just last year to celebrate Nirmal's 90th birthday. Anil Kapoor had shared a heartfelt post then, wishing his mother and expressing gratitude for her love and positivity.



Nirmal Kapoor was the matriarch of the Kapoor family, wife of the late film producer Surinder Kapoor. She leaves behind a legacy as a devoted mother to her four children: Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Reena Kapoor Marwah. As a grandmother, she was adored by her grandchildren, many of whom have made a mark in the film industry, including Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah.