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Nirahua defends Bhojpuri cinema amid vulgarity row: 'Don't judge the industry'

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Nirahua defends Bhojpuri cinema amid vulgarity row: 'Don't judge the industry'

Nirahua has defended Bhojpuri cinema against criticism over vulgar content, saying every film industry produces both good and bad work and should not be judged by a few projects.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 18, 2026, 02:52 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Nirahua defends Bhojpuri cinema amid vulgarity row: 'Don't judge the industry'
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Bhojpuri superstar and actor-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, has weighed in on the long-standing criticism surrounding Bhojpuri cinema, including allegations of objectifying women and promoting vulgar content.

The actor firmly expressed that it is unfair to judge an entire film industry based on a handful of projects. Speaking to IANS, Nirahua said that every regional and national film industry produces a wide variety of content, and Bhojpuri cinema should not be singled out.

"I feel that in every industry, every kind of cinema is made, every kind of content is made. Just like there's Bollywood, South Indian cinema, Bhojpuri cinema and Marathi cinema, every industry caters to every section of the audience," he said.

Addressing the perception that Bhojpuri films mostly feature objectionable content, Nirahua explained that such an image is created when only a particular category of films is highlighted out of the rest. "But when we highlight the work of just one particular section, it starts feeling like that's the only kind of work happening there. That isn't true. Good work and bad work happen everywhere," he added.

The actor further emphasised that flaws exist across all industries and should not be used to define an entire fraternity.

"I will say a very good line, 'Lakh aur burai sab mein hoti hai. Koi bhi insaan kami se pare nahi hota. Jahan gulaab mein kaante na hon, aisa baag dikha dijiye.' It happens everywhere. It's only because certain things get highlighted that people begin to believe that's all there is," he said.

One of the biggest stars in Bhojpuri cinema, Nirahua has headlined several successful films, including 'Nirahua Rickshawala', 'Nirahua Hindustani', 'Patna Se Pakistan', 'Border', 'Sipahi', 'Jigarwala' and 'Nirahua Chalal London'.

His collaborations with actress Amrapali Dubey, in particular have been popular among audiences.

Apart from Bhojpuri films, the actor has also expanded his presence in Hindi entertainment. He was recently seen in the OTT series, 'Gram Chikitsalaya' Season 2, where his performance received a positive response from viewers. The show also received great reviews from audience and critics alike.

The show also starred Amol Parashar, Vinay Pathak, Akanksha Ranjan.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited and was auto-generated from the IANS feed.)

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