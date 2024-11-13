Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani helmed Sky Force is all set to release next year.

Bollywood Actress Nimrat Kaur has established herself in the film industry with her versatility and impressive acting skills. Over her career spanning more than a decade, she has showcased her ability to take on a variety of roles, moving beyond traditional norms. Now, it appears that Nimrat is preparing to join Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in the upcoming war film "Sky Force".

The Dasvi actor is reportedly preparing for another significant role, as rumors indicate that she will star alongside Akshay Kumar in the highly anticipated film "Sky Force," scheduled for release next year.

Reports suggest that Kaur will take on a crucial role in the upcoming war drama, enhancing its storyline and introducing an additional layer of intrigue. Renowned for her strong screen presence and nuanced performances, Nimrat has consistently selected roles that defy conventional expectations. From her touching performance in "The Lunchbox" to her commanding role in "Airlift" and her recent appearance in "Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video," Nimrat has garnered both critical acclaim and audience appreciation.

Sky Force is an upcoming war film directed by renowned filmmakers Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. Akshay Kumar officially announced the film on October 2, 2023, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. In the announcement teaser, he wrote in Hindi, “Today, on Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti, the entire nation is saying – ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan’. There is no better day than today to unveil the incredible story of #SkyForce: Our untold narrative of India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Please give it your love. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat." "Sky Force" is scheduled to be released in theaters on January 24, 2025.

The producers of Sky Force plan to release the trailer during Christmas this year. A source revealed, “It’s going to be a month-long campaign, and the trailer will set the vibe for the arrival of Sky Force with all the might and force," Pinkvilla reported.

Meanwhile, Nimrat Kaur was recently seen in "Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video," alongside Radhika Madan and Bhagyashree. Her upcoming project includes Ribhu Dasgupta’s courtroom drama "Section 84," in which she will share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan.