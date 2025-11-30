Nimrat Kaur stuns in futuristic falguni Shane Peacock gown at star-studded event, SEE pics

Nimrat Kaur stunned on the red carpet in a sparkling Falguni Shane Peacock gown with bold shoulder pads and waist cutouts, pairing it with sleek hair and minimal jewelry, cementing her status as a style icon.

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur recently turned heads at a major event, proving she is a true fashion trendsetter. She stepped out in a stunning and unique gown designed by the famous duo Falguni Shane Peacock. High-end drama and contemporary shine were combined to create a very distinctive, glittery look. Everyone was talking about Nimrat's bold decision right away, demonstrating her willingness to be bold and fashionable on the red carpet.

What she wore:

Nimrat wore a sparkling gown by Falguni Shane Peacock that looked stunning and futuristic. The gown was dark and covered in shiny sequins. Its large, pointed shoulder pads gave it a powerful appearance, and the waist cutouts gave it a striking, contemporary look. The dress was made even more striking by a vivid red and yellow design on the chest. To keep the focus on the gown, she tied her hair back and kept it simple.

Nimrat finished her appearance with understated yet sophisticated jewellery and makeup. She wore only drop earrings and had smoky eyes and a bare lip. Because the gown was already so intricate, she decided against wearing bracelets and necklaces. Her decisions gave her a self-assured, fashionable, and memorable appearance.

Why fashion critics loved her look:

Fashion critics and fans alike were immediately drawn to Nimrat's daring and glitzy decision. She stood out on the red carpet thanks to her futuristic style, dazzling sequins, and eye-catching colours. Experts commended her for striking a balance between drama and grace, demonstrating her ability to make a statement without going overboard.

Nimrat Kaur’s red carpet appearance proved why she is considered a true style icon. Her choice showed that she is not afraid to take fashion risks while keeping her look balanced and memorable. Both critics and fans were impressed, and Nimrat raised the bar for red carpet style once more.