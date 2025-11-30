FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Hrithik Roshan reviews Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur, calls it 'beautifully crafted film': 'Every department deserves...'

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes first player to achieve iconic world feat

Who is Kiran Bedi? India's first woman IPS officer seeks 'White Paper' amid worsening pollution crisis in Delhi, says...

Dr Subhash Chandra turns 75: When the visionary urged people to be more compassionate towards environment

Nayanthara shared rare family moments with her twin sons, fans praised her emotional birthday celebration

Nimrat Kaur stuns in futuristic falguni Shane Peacock gown at star-studded event, SEE pics

'People from across the world getting inspired by...': PM Modi's BIG statement

Watch: Virat Kohli fan breaches security, runs onto pitch to touch star cricketer's feet after his century

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Nepal, second in a month

Who was Vijay Kumar Sheoran? Haryana student stabbed to death in UK's Worcester

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Kiran Bedi? India's first woman IPS officer seeks 'White Paper' amid worsening pollution crisis in Delhi, says...

Who is Kiran Bedi? India's first woman IPS officer seeks 'White Paper'

Dr Subhash Chandra turns 75: When the visionary urged people to be more compassionate towards environment

Dr Subhash Chandra turns 75: When the visionary urged people to be more compassi

Nayanthara shared rare family moments with her twin sons, fans praised her emotional birthday celebration

Nayanthara shared rare family moments with her twin sons, fans praised her emoti

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Nimrat Kaur stuns in futuristic falguni Shane Peacock gown at star-studded event, SEE pics

Nimrat Kaur stunned on the red carpet in a sparkling Falguni Shane Peacock gown with bold shoulder pads and waist cutouts, pairing it with sleek hair and minimal jewelry, cementing her status as a style icon.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 04:39 PM IST

Nimrat Kaur stuns in futuristic falguni Shane Peacock gown at star-studded event, SEE pics
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur recently turned heads at a major event, proving she is a true fashion trendsetter. She stepped out in a stunning and unique gown designed by the famous duo Falguni Shane Peacock. High-end drama and contemporary shine were combined to create a very distinctive, glittery look. Everyone was talking about Nimrat's bold decision right away, demonstrating her willingness to be bold and fashionable on the red carpet.

What she wore:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nimrat wore a sparkling gown by Falguni Shane Peacock that looked stunning and futuristic. The gown was dark and covered in shiny sequins. Its large, pointed shoulder pads gave it a powerful appearance, and the waist cutouts gave it a striking, contemporary look. The dress was made even more striking by a vivid red and yellow design on the chest. To keep the focus on the gown, she tied her hair back and kept it simple.

Nimrat finished her appearance with understated yet sophisticated jewellery and makeup. She wore only drop earrings and had smoky eyes and a bare lip. Because the gown was already so intricate, she decided against wearing bracelets and necklaces. Her decisions gave her a self-assured, fashionable, and memorable appearance. 

Also read: Japan’s new 'Human Washing Machine' cleans you in 15 minutes, first look of evolutionary AI-powered bath pod unveiled

Why fashion critics loved her look:

Fashion critics and fans alike were immediately drawn to Nimrat's daring and glitzy decision. She stood out on the red carpet thanks to her futuristic style, dazzling sequins, and eye-catching colours. Experts commended her for striking a balance between drama and grace, demonstrating her ability to make a statement without going overboard.

Nimrat Kaur’s red carpet appearance proved why she is considered a true style icon. Her choice showed that she is not afraid to take fashion risks while keeping her look balanced and memorable. Both critics and fans were impressed, and Nimrat raised the bar for red carpet style once more.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Hrithik Roshan reviews Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur, calls it 'beautifully crafted film': 'Every department deserves...'
Hrithik Roshan calls Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur 'beautifully crafted film'
IND vs SA: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes first player to achieve iconic world feat
IND vs SA: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes first player to
Who is Kiran Bedi? India's first woman IPS officer seeks 'White Paper' amid worsening pollution crisis in Delhi, says...
Who is Kiran Bedi? India's first woman IPS officer seeks 'White Paper'
Dr Subhash Chandra turns 75: When the visionary urged people to be more compassionate towards environment
Dr Subhash Chandra turns 75: When the visionary urged people to be more compassi
Nayanthara shared rare family moments with her twin sons, fans praised her emotional birthday celebration
Nayanthara shared rare family moments with her twin sons, fans praised her emoti
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement