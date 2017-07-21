Nikolaj Arcel to helm Matt Damon's Robert F Kennedy biopic

Nikolaj Arcel, who is currently gearing up for the release of his directorial "The Dark Tower", has been tapped to helm Robert F Kennedy's upcoming biopic.

Matt Damon will be seen in the role of Kennedy in the biopic, which Arcel has co-written with Rasmus Heisterberg and Felipe Marino, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film follows Kennedy's transformation from serving as the US general attorney under his older brother and 35th US President John F Kennedy.

Kennedy was fatally shot at the Ambassador Hotel in LA on June 5, 1968, shortly after winning the California presidential primaries the same year.

Production on the film is expected to start early next year.

