Nikita Roy Movie Review: A Chilling Whodunnit Supernatural Thriller Director: Kussh SinhaCast: Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, Suhail Nayyar Duration: 116 Minutes Rating: 4

Steeping into director’s chair, Kussh Sinha tackles the challenging genre ofsupernatural thrillers and investigative mystery with Nikita Roy. The result is athought-provoking and tight film that address the issue of blind faith, fear, andultimate truth, but avoiding all the genre clichés while delivering a grippingtale.

The film opens with chilling note, though it’s not loud or over the top, but asubtle fear, anxiety creeping in, Arjun Rampal, sitting at home, struggling withdread and fear of unknown, you don’t see any ghosts but the idea just creepsinto you and the tale moves forward from this point onward. The sense ofunease is not imposed but cultivated through smart pacing and an unnervingvisual language.

The story revolves around Sonakshi Sinha as Nikita, which could very well beher most grounded and mature performance till now. As Nikita Roy, a rational-minded author and debunker of fraudulent spiritual practices, she brings asharp intellect and emotional depth to a character suddenly thrust into a worldshe’s spent her life trying to expose. The death of her brother in London sucksher into a web of deception, spiritual manipulation, and secrets that refuse tostay buried.

We are introduced to Suhail Nayyar, who is Nikita’s ex-partner. The mostamazing part of their history, it doesn’t overshadow the main narrative, but itadds a valuable emotional undertone to their investigative journey.

And then enters Paresh Rawal as charismatic Amardev, a revered spiritualleader with a sinister smile, and even more sinister plans. Rawal’s ability toinject menace with mere glances and subtle inflections is a masterclass inrestraint.

Apart from the stellar performance from established lead, the cinematographyof the film is visually striking, amplifying dread through space and silence rather than chaos and loud bangs. The screenplay is written by Pavan Kripalani,which is gripping.

Newbie director Kussh Sinha opt for a layered storytelling instead of opting forcliched scares. The result is a thrilling narrative that grows organically, invitingaudiences to question not only the nature of the supernatural but also howbelief systems can be twisted to manipulate and misguide or perhaps control.

Nikita Roy offers a dual-layered narrative, rather than a linear narrative, onethat investigates a murder and other question the mere need of blind faith. Asthe mystery unravels, it exposes more than just a crime but also uncovers thecost of unquestioned belief, making the climax satisfying.

Produced under a robust collaboration between Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films,Nikita Pai Films Ltd., and others, the film’s high production values and strongbacking are evident in every frame. It's clear that a lot of trust was placed inthe filmmaker's vision—and it pays off.

Nikita Roy successfully merges mystery with social commentary with strongconviction. Sonakshi Sinha delivers her career best, Paresh Rawal is menacingand chilling in every frame. and Kussh Sinha displaying remarkable control for adebut filmmaker, it’s an interesting and satisfying watch!