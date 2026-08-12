Nikita Rawal breaks silence on viral video of fan 'forcefully kissing' her: 'I've nothing...'

Actress Nikita Rawal broke her silence on August 12 after a viral video showed a female fan kissing her on the lips at an award show on August 8.

Actress Nikita Rawal has reacted after a video of a female fan kissing her on the lips at an award show went viral. Nikita said she has 'nothing to hide' and thanked fans for their support.

What happened at the award show

On August 8, Nikita Rawal was on the red carpet when the event happened. A female admirer is seen kissing Nikita on the cheek in an event video. Then the fan drew her in and planted a kiss on her lips. Nikita looked startled and uneasy. She was observed attempting to push the fan away and put a stop to their conversation. However, the admirer kept holding her and gave her another kiss on the cheek before turning to go. The video sparked a lot of conversation after it swiftly went viral on social media.

Nikita breaks the silence on August 12

Nikita responded to the event on her Instagram Stories on August 12, four days later. She posted screenshots of encouraging responses she got from admirers all throughout the nation. Following the release of the video, she received a lot of love and support from her admirers. Nikita commented, 'Thank you so much for all the love and support,' in response to them. I sincerely thank you. You are aware that I am correct and that I have done nothing improper. I will always uphold the truth, and I have nothing to conceal.' Nikita said, 'Thank you for your support,' in response to a fan's remark that he would have punished the female fan.

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About Nikita Rawal

Nikita Rawal has acted in South Indian and Bollywood productions. Black & White, starring Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah; Garam Masala, starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham; Mr Hot Mr Kool, The Hero Abhimanyu, Ammaa Ki Boli; and Cute Kameena are among her film credits. Her upcoming films are Roti Kapda and Romance, in which she will co-star with Chunky Pandey and Arshad Warsi.