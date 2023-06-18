Nikhil Siddhartha's Spy will clash with Satyaprem Ki Katha, Carry On Jatta 3, new posters out

A poster of Spy featuring Nikhil Siddhatha

The makers of the upcoming action-thriller film `Spy` unveiled its hair-raising poster on Sunday and it features actor Nikhil Siddhartha firing a machine gun.

The poster also has a coin with an embossed picture of Indian freedom fighter and nationalist Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the text that says "Nikhil as" followed by the coin which bears Netaji`s famous quote: "Tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe azadi dunga." Taran Adarsh shared the new posters of the film on his social media, and wrote, "NIKHIL SIDDHARTHA: ‘SPY’ ARRIVES ON 29 JUNE… #NikhilSiddhartha - who delivered a solid hit in #Karthikeya2 - is back with the PAN-#India suspense-thriller #Spy.The movie is directed by #GarryBH… Produced by #SangeetaAhir, #KalapiNagada and #KRajashekharReddy… In *cinemas* 29 June 2023."

Here's the poster

The film will have a multilingual release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The film stars the Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha, who is known for Kartikeya and Kartikeya 2. The film, which is a saga of a spy who is on a mission to unearth the truth which never came out in public, has booked its theatrical release for June 29, 2023. Nikhil's film will clash with Kartik Aaryan's Satyaprem Ki Katha and Gippy Grewal's Carry On Jatta 3

Producer Sangeeta Ahir said: "As it is evident with the motion poster, it`s an action-packed film which will blow away everyone`s mind. It will be simultaneously released in Telugu and Hindi in cinemas across the country on June 29 2023. Get ready to watch the mind-bending story of a `Spy` who is on a deadly mission."