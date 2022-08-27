Search icon
Nikhil Siddhartha talks about Karthikeya 2 outdoing Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan

Despite big releases, Karthikeya 2 has continued to perform well in the Hindi market.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 06:16 AM IST

File Photo

After Karthikeya 2 performed better at the box office than the Hindi movies, Nikhil Siddhartha reacted to the comparisons to Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.At the box office, the Telugu movie was a hit, and its Hindi version did well too. However, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar's recent blockbuster Hindi films Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, respectively, did poorly at the box office.

Despite being released at the same time as Taapsee Pannu's Dobaara, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Raksha Bandhan, Karthikeya 2 has continued to perform well in the Hindi market. Nikhil, the film's lead actor, responded by saying he admires Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar and that he doesn't want to be compared to either of them.

The actor told Siddharth Kannan, "I am a big fan of Aamir Khan sir. One of my favourite films ever is Andaaz Apna Apna. I am a huge fan, and of Dangal. And Akshay Sir is like such a huge star. So I do not want to be compared, because Karthikeya was a standalone film, and we have done this with a lot of heart, a lot of energy. So the minute you compare it you are not doing justice to it."

Apart from Nikhil, the Chandoo Mondeti directorial, released on August 13, also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Anupama Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, and Harsha Chemudu in the leading roles. The film, whose prequel came out eight years ago in 2014, revolved around the search for Lord Krishna's anklet in the sunken city of Dwarka.

Meanwhile, we at DNA caught up with the film's lead actor and asked him his thoughts on the film's unprecedented box office. Nikhil told us, "This is really shocking because we never expected the film to take off so big. It started on seven screens, now we are showing it on 2500 screens. This is very exciting news."

