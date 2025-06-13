Actor Nikhil Siddhartha and producer Abhishek Agarwal issued statements after a huge water tank burst on the set of their film, The India House, which is produced by Ram Charan.

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha has confirmed that the 'The India House' crew is "safe" following the "mishap" on the film set. Sharing the viral video of the accident on the sets of his upcoming film, produced by Ram Charan, he wrote on X, "We r all Safe. Sometimes in our Quest to give the Best cinematic Experience, we take Risks. Today we survived a Huge mishap thanks to the Alert Crew and Precautions taken. We lost Expensive Equipment, but by gods grace, there was no human damage #IndiaHouse"

We r all Safe

Sometimes in our Quest to give the Best cinematic Experience we take Risks. Today we survived a Huge mishap thanks to the Alert Crew and Precautions taken.

We lost Expensive Equipment but by gods grace there was no human damage #IndiaHouse https://t.co/uhrHjOUtFx — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) June 12, 2025

Nikhil confirmed the news in his post by sharing the video that is going viral on social media. According to reports, the accident on the film's sets happened when a massive water tank, set up near Shamshabad to shoot ocean scenes, reportedly burst, flooding the entire location. Producer Abhishek Agarwal also confirmed the mishap and wrote, "A mishap occurred on the sets of #TheIndiaHouse while shooting today. Everyone on the set is safe and sound. Thank you for all your concern. #JaiMataDi"

A mishap occurred on the sets of #TheIndiaHouse while shooting today.

Everyone on the sets is safe and sound. Thank you for all your concern. #JaiMataDi — Abhishek Agarwal (@AbhishekOfficl) June 11, 2025

Speaking of The India House, the pan-Indian historical drama will star Nikhil Siddhartha (of Karthikeya 2 fame) in the lead role, with Anupam Kher portraying the prominent character. Directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna, the film is being produced by 'RRR' star Ram Charan. The film is slated for a mega release this year.

