Nikhil Kamath to enter media and entertainment business? Zerodha co-founder makes big revelation

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has revealed plans to explore the media business by building a new social media platform rather than a news outlet. He said the goal is to create an Indian alternative to American platforms that can also expand globally.

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has revealed his ambitions to enter the media and entertainment business, but not through conventional news media. The entrepreneur, who hosts the popular podcast WTF Is, is exploring the possibility of building a homegrown social media platform that could eventually expand beyond India. Kamath was asked whether he wanted to build a media business to take his entrepreneurial ventures to the next level. He confirmed that the idea was on the table, while clarifying that his vision goes beyond traditional media.

Nikhil Kamath on entering the media business

"With media we do have aspirations but I don't think it's covering the news kind of media. I think the aspiration is to build social media, a new version of it, and we've been experimenting with different apps," the Zerodha co-founder said at the recently held NDTV World Summit. Explaining the motivation behind his ambitions, Kamath pointed to the changing global landscape and China's approach to building domestic alternatives across industries. He believes India could eventually follow a similar path by developing its own social media platforms and other digital services.

"Like China, I grew up in a world which was getting more globalised. Today's world seems to get more fragmented with every passing month. Like China has its own version of everything: social media, e-commerce, quick commerce, all of that. I wouldn't be surprised if more of the world goes in that direction and at some point in time India might have its own social media," Kamath said.

He added that the ambition is not limited to creating a platform for Indian users but also involves building something that could find an audience internationally. "India might have its own version of everything American. We're trying to build something with that world in mind, but hopefully also something that can travel outside of India and not just be restricted to it," he said.

Koo's shutdown highlights the challenge

India has previously attempted to establish a homegrown alternative to global social media platforms through Koo, which launched in early 2020. The microblogging platform attracted considerable attention, with several prominent personalities, including government figures under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, joining it. At its peak, Koo recorded around 21 lakh daily active users and one crore monthly active users. However, the platform shut down in July 2024, highlighting the challenges of building and sustaining a domestic social media business.

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