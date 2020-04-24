Niharika Konidela rubbishes rumours of her wedding with Prabhas

Niharika Konidela, who happens to be Chiranjeevi's niece, recently made headlines after rumours of her and Prabhas' wedding made rounds of the internet. She has however turned down all these rumours and said no such thing is happening.

Times of India allegedly quoted Niharika talk about wedding with Prabhas as, "I do not know who circulate such rumours and how do people even believe them. All these rumours are absolutely baseless and not true."

The actress was also linked with her 'Oka Manasu' co-star Naga Shaurya, 'Arjun Reddy' actor Vijay Deverakonda and Sai Dharam Tej at one point. Talking about her link-up with Tej, Niharika told Tollywood.net, "I am not going to tie the knot with anyone and all these are just baseless rumors. Even in the past, there were so many reports about my marriage with Sai Dharam Tej."

Interestingly in a recently hosted Instagram live session, Konidela confessed that she would leave acting after tying the knot. Quoting Samantha Akkineni, she said, "I am not Samantha Akkineni. I am not sure if I would continue acting after marriage like Samantha." Niharika was last seen in Chiranjeevi's movie 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' which managed to work only in the Telugu version.