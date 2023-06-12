Niharika Konidela's latest Instagram post adds fuel to divorce rumours with husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda

Niharika Konidela/Instagram

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, who tied the knot with each other in December 2020, are reportedly heading for a divorce. The rumours began after both of them unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted their wedding photos from the Facebook-owned social media platform.

Now, Niharika's latest Instagram post has added fuel to these speculations. The actress shared a photo from her cousin Varun Tej's reception with Lavanya Tripathi, which took place at the Ghani actor's house on Friday, June 9. The three of them posed happily for the cameras in traditional outfits.

"Been waiting for this day foreverrrr now! @varunkonidela7 Welcome to the family, Vadina @itsmelavanya", she captioned her click. The Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi actress replied to her with two red hearts emojis and "love you!". The photos soon went viral, which caused netizens to wonder where's Chaitanya. One of them wrote, "Niharika, where is your husband?", while another asked, "Why your husband did not attend Lavanya and Varun's engagement function?".

Niharika Konidela is the daughter of actor and producer Nagendra Babu and the niece of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Pushpa star Allu Arjun and RRR star Ram Charan are her cousins. She has appeared in a few films such as Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. On the other hand, Chaitanya is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB) and works as a business strategist at a leading MNC company in Hyderabad.

Niharika was most recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar Telugu series Dead Pixels, which is an adaptation of the British sitcom show that ran for two seasons with six episodes each in 2019 and 2021. The Indian remake also stars Harsha Chemudu, Sai Ronak, Akshay Lagusani, and Bhavana Sagi in lead roles.



