Nigerian rapper Burna Boy breaks down as he pays tribute to Siddhu Moose Wala

During his act, Nigerian singer Burna Boy paid respect to late singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. Burna was seen saying Sidhu's name on the mic in a video published on Instagram.He also sobbed while doing so.

The singer, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, then performed Sidhu's signature move, which involves hitting his thigh and pointing upwards with a finger. He was seen wiping his tears as he strolled around the stage in the footage. The audience at his show applauded and did the step as well.

Check out the video here:

Sidhu Moose Wala's demise has left his family and millions of fans heartbroken. The team of the late singer had requested the fans to pay homage by keeping the privacy of the singer intact.

In one story the team requested that whenever Sidhu spoke to anyone, he didn't know that his call will get recorded. It's a request not to share such call recordings on social media and to anyone else. "Hath jodh ke benti ai, Sidhu veer kise naal v jdo n call te gal krda c ohnu nhi pta c tusi hdi call record kr rhe o. Oh personally sirf those nal gal kr ria hunda c. Ohde nal kitia gallan di call recording na pao social media te, oh gallan sirf thuwade lyi c tusi apne tak rakho, na social media te na kisi nu sunao."



In another story, the team requested music producers, labels and fans if they had any unreleased songs or lines of Sidhu. Then it should be hand it over to the singer's father, and it shouldn't be released. Failing to do so will have to face legal consequences. "Benti hai Sidhu veer da kise v music producer kol ja kise v bandey kol je koi v unreleased gaana pia ai bhaave oh 2 ja 4 lines ne bhaave oh poora gaana. Oh na kse nu sunayea jaave, na kise nu dita jaave, na kite leak ja release kita jaave, saara data Bhog toh baad sirf FATHER saab nu handover krna hai. Jis kise ne v koi data leak ja release keeta ohde re legally action lia jaayuga."