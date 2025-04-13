Nidhhi Agerwal, who plays Panchami, the love interest of Veera Mallu, shares that Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set in a real historical time period but isn't strictly based on actual events.

Pawan Kalyan's highly anticipated period drama ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ is set to release on May 9, 2025, after a delay. Written seven years ago, the film's release coincides with Vicky Kaushal's ‘Chhaava, another historical drama exploring the Mughal Empire and featuring Aurangzeb. However, Nidhhi Agerwal, who stars in the film, believes Hari Hara Veera Mallu offers a distinct perspective that sets it apart from other historical dramas.

In an exclusive interview with DNA, Nidhhi weighed in on the parallel drawn between Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Chhaava, with the common character, Aurangzeb. “It's very different from Chhaava. It's about a completely different character. Yes, Aurangzeb is a common factor, but the story is completely different. It's set in a completely different location and chapter altogether. Also, we started filming this film 5 years ago, so I think the script was made like 7 years ago. So it's been a while since we've been with this film,” she said. For the unversed, Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, tells the story of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal. It was released in February this year.



Nidhhi Agerwal says Hari Hara Veera Mallu isn't strictly based on real events

‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ brings to life the thrilling tale of Veera Mallu, a daring outlaw tasked with stealing the coveted Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals. Nidhhi Agerwal, who plays Panchami, the love interest of Veera Mallu, shared that the film is set in a real historical time period but isn't strictly based on actual events. Her character, Panchami, is fictional. She elaborated, "The world is real, but certain aspects around it are fictional. It's a mix of fact and fiction. While the time period is rooted in reality, my character, Panchami, is fictional - a creation of the director's imagination."

Directed by A.M. Jyothi Krishna, who navigated the project through pandemic challenges and delays, the film is now racing towards its theatrical release. Coming to the cast, the project will see Bobby Deol as the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, along with Satyaraj, Vikramjeet Virk, Jisshu Sengupta, Dalip Tahil, and Sachin Khedekar, among others in prominent roles. Presented by AM Rathnam and produced by A. Dayakar Rao, the film is set for a grand overseas release in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.



Nidhhi Agerwal says Prabhas' The Raja Saab is 'coming out extraordinarily'

Besides Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Nidhhi is set to star in ‘The Raja Saab’ alongside pan-India star Prabhas. She shared an update on the film, saying, "We are shooting, and the film is coming out extraordinarily. Whenever it releases, I'm sure it's going to be a huge blast because it's a horror-romantic-comedy - that genre itself is so interesting. I bring in the romance and a bit of comedy, and maybe a bit of horror. I love my role in 'Raja Saab,' and working with Prabhas has been one of the best experiences I've ever had. He's the sweetest person in the world, so I'm having a blast working on this movie."

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab also stars Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar, with a possible cameo by Sanjay Dutt. After starting production in 2022, the film has faced delays and awaits release.